Seahawks WR Metcalf will get MRI following knee injury
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Seattle receiver DK Metcalf has been ruled out of the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a knee injury. Metcalf was carted to the locker room late in the first quarter after he appeared to be injured on a second down pass play to the end zone. He went to the sideline before being carted off. The fourth-year receiver had one catch for 12 yards before the injury. Metcalf came into the game with 30 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns. He signed a three-year, $72 million contract extension during the preseason.
Dolphins celebrate ’72 team ahead of Sunday night game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two eras of football collided Sunday night as the Dolphins of the past and present shared the field at Hard Rock Stadium. Members of Miami’s perfect 1972 team gathered at midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fifty years after their milestone season, fullback Larry Csnoka, quarterback Bob Griese, offensive guard Larry Little and reciever Paul Warfield were cheered as highlights of their 17-0 season played on the video screen above them.
JuJu: The secret to offense’s success is playing Call of Duty
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had an interesting answer to a question of why the offense was clicking on Sunday. In a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Smith-Schuster led a phenomenal performance through the air with seven receptions, 124 yards and a touchdown. The 25-year old receiver […]
Josh Jacobs rushes for 3 TDs, Raiders beat Texans 38-20
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The way Josh Jacobs is running, the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive line is going to have a nice Christmas. Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns, and the Raiders ran away from the Houston Texans 38-20 on Sunday. “I think it’s more of a credit to the offensive line,” said Jacobs, who topped 100 yards for the third straight game. “I come back to them all the time because I feel like it’s the first time in a long time where I’ve had four to five yards without being touched by anybody. They’re making it pretty easy on me, and I’m gonna make sure I take care of them for sure.” In a battle of one-win teams coming off byes, the Raiders (2-4) dominated the Texans (1-4-1) after halftime, outscoring them 28-10 behind 227 yards of offense, including 98 from Jacobs on the ground.
