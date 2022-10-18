ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

uclabruins.com

No. 1 UCLA Holds Off No. 7 UC Davis, 10-9

LOS ANGELES -- No. 1 UCLA (19-1) held off a pesky No. 7 UC Davis (12-7) for a 10-9 win at Dirks Pool at Spieker Aquatics Center on Saturday afternoon. UCLA improved to 19-0 all-time in the series history against UC Davis. After the Bruins led 1-0 at the end...
uclabruins.com

UCLA Downs UCSB, 150-112, in First Dual Meet of Season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The UCLA swim and dive team captured a 150-112 win over UC Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon in the first interscholastic dual meet of the 2022-23 season for both teams. The Bruins (1-0) recorded wins in nine of 14 scheduled events, sweeping both relays and...
uclabruins.com

UCLA Hosts Stanford on Senior Day

UCLA (8-4-1, 3-2-1) vs. No. 5 Stanford (8-1-4, 2-1-3) Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 23 - 3:00 p.m. (PT) Location: Los Angeles, Calif. (Wallis Annenberg Stadium) TV Talent: Christian Miles (pbp), Tracey Bailey (analyst) Audio: UCLABruins.com. Audio Talent: Nick Koop. Stream: Pac-12.com / Pac-12 Now app. UCLA CONCLUDES HOME SCHEDULE AGAINST CAL,...
uclabruins.com

UCLA Falls in Three at No. 7 Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – Iman Ndiaye scored a game-high 15 kills at a .500 hitting percentage in the UCLA women's volleyball team's 3-0 loss to No. 7 Stanford at Maples Pavilion on Friday evening. Ndiaye joined élan McCall as one of two Bruins to reach double-digit kills in a match...
uclabruins.com

No. 9 UCLA Falls Short at No. 10 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – UCLA football dropped its first contest of the season in a 45-30 loss at Oregon on Saturday. UCLA (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) allowed a season-high 545 yards in the loss. Senior Zach Charbonnet rushed for 151 yards on 20 attempts in the game, punching in a touchdown...
