I Thought My Fall Wardrobe Was Set—Then I Saw These COS, Mango, and Zara Finds
Do you ever start shopping and realize that you don't just want one or two items but suddenly crave an entire wardrobe overhaul? Because, same. On a recent visit to peruse the new-arrivals sections of my favorite affordable sites, I came across so many strong pieces that I started envisioning a whole new wardrobe with these chic updates. The selection at COS, Mango, and Zara is always pretty strong, but this particular season, they have the coolest version of fall wardrobe basics that really caught my eye and are making me consider replacing the very versions in my own closet.
I'm Going on a Fall Getaway, and These Are the Chic Items in My Carry-On
Every fall, I look forward to escaping from the city and heading to Upstate New York. I can put on Red (Taylor's Version), pack my favorite fuzzy socks and the coziest pieces from my fall collection, and have a little getaway to see the leaves changing, drink wine with friends, and enjoy being outside before it gets too cold. I've already gone upstate once this fall, and unfortunately, it was raining the entire time. This weekend, a few friends and I are making up for it and taking a short trip to Hudson Valley for a do-over. When traveling, I have to have all of my essentials with me. My packing list may be a little longer than others, but what can I say? I like what I like. I keep travel sizes of everything now, and it has been a total game changer for me, so I've rounded up some of the things that I can't travel without. From great beauty products and makeup bags to clothing items and shoes, this list is a guide to almost everything you'll need when taking a quick weekend away. What's even better is that most of these items are on the affordable side, which is always a win.
I Love a Good Sweater—These 31 New Arrivals Live in My Mind Rent-Free
It's finally the time of year for all of us who love everything cozy that fall has to offer. It's sweater season. It's time to pull out your favorite sweaters you've had for years and start adding new ones to love to your collection. Getting the perfect sweater can be difficult since every retailer and their mother has a vast offering of cardigans, cropped knits, long dusters, button-down sweaters, crew-neck sweaters, etc., and the number of options can be overwhelming. When you get it right, there's nothing better than a great fall look with a chic sweater as the centerpiece. When it comes to styling, I wear my knits every way I can think of—with a great miniskirt, tights, and boots, with a pair of classic denim, and with some cool leather pants or trousers. The styling options are practically endless. This fall, I have upped my game when it comes to my knitwear collection with the help of some of my favorite retailers, such as Shopbop, COS, Saks Fifth Avenue, and H&M. Sometimes, when it comes to sweaters, our minds immediately go "Oh no, this is gonna be expensive," but au contraire. I have found so many options that are more affordable than you think.
I Consider Myself a Strategic Shopper—These 32 Picks Are Seasonal Must-Haves
Not to toot my own horn, but there's no shopper more organized than me. I'm talking spreadsheets, budgeting apps, bookmarked tabs—you get the idea. Shopping online can be an overwhelming experience, and while it would be fun to open my laptop and have at it, I always thoroughly research my purchases. Below, you'll find the items that are currently sitting in my shopping cart, and let's just say they're giving peak fall vibes. I'm talking brown leather boots, cashmere cardigans, and stay-at-home cozy essentials. It's basically everything I want to wear as we head into the colder season, plus the beauty tools and products swiftly replacing my summer go-to's. Keep scrolling to shop the 32 fashion and beauty products I'm purchasing ASAP before winter arrives.
I Love Trendy Pieces With a Bit of Edge—These Finds Sum Up My Fall Aesthetic
From barely-there, seductive sheer pieces to oversize leather jackets, edgy aesthetics are leading the charge this fall on and off the runways. Every flavor of style has its moment (nineties minimalism ruled last year, and the timeless-leaning clean-girl aesthetic had its shining moment earlier in the spring), but the pendulum has finally swung over to experimental, "rough around the edges" fashion. The profile of fall 2022 edginess entails lots of leather and skin-exposing tops, with a touch of Y2K nostalgia, and street style pros like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have embraced the look in full force. Consider me sold.
I Hate to Tell You This, But These 7 Handbag Trends Are on Their Way Out
I know the saying goes "diamonds are forever," but forget diamonds. In my mind, handbags are forever. All you have to do is know when to hang some styles up for a few seasons in favor of other, fresher-feeling alternatives. (To keep their shape, stuff them with newspaper before sending them to storage for the time being.)
I've Seen a Lot of Good Stuff Under $100—These New Items Are Winners
I look at a lot of stuff on a daily basis while I'm doing market research for my various stories. During my product hunts, I always find a smattering of solid items under $100, especially because I routinely turn to retailers like Nordstrom, H&M, and J.Crew for standout items. Below,...
Who What Wear Editors Told Me Their 22 Best Fashion Finds This Month
Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
I Work at a Thrift Store—People in NYC Are Getting Rid of These 5 Things
For the past few weeks, I have been in an extreme state of closet clean-out. Living in a small New York City apartment is never easy when you're an avid shopper, and I've hit my limit. I have a hard time letting go of things that I once loved or never got around to wearing, so this has led to multiple rounds of self-interventions. My first round of cleaning out my closet was very light, and I quickly realized I had gone too easy on myself when I still did not have the room for the winter coats that I'll need to move into my home sooner rather than later. This entire conundrum led me to visit my local consignment shop more often than I ever have before.
Net-a-Porter Dropped a Surprise Sale On Epic New Fall Arrivals—39 In My Cart
It’s not very often that Net-a-Porter drops a sale but when they arrive, they’re good. That’s exactly the case with the new Shop to Unlock sale that made me drop everything to see which pieces were sitting in it. Unlike other end-of-season sales, this one is focused on just-in fall arrivals, so you can shop the best new pieces of the season without paying full price. I don’t know about everyone else, but what that means for this editor is that I’m prioritizing my big fall purchases right now.
9 Current Fall Jacket Trends I Just Found Secondhand for Under $100
If you're not shopping for vintage or secondhand leather jackets, you're missing out. On a recent quest to find a new fall jacket, I stumbled upon so many insanely good vintage and pre-loved finds that I just had to dedicate a whole story to it. The best part is that these jackets lean into some of this season's biggest trends—think '90s minimalist leather blazers, retro aviator jackets, and shearling toppers that, in addition to being environmentally friendly, are unique one-offs so you can be sure that no one else will own the same piece. Moreover, who doesn't love that special thrill that comes from giving an old garment new life?
29 Pairs of Designer Shoes You'll Actually Wear Over and Over
When it comes to shopping, few things are more painful than spending a lot of money on something and rarely wearing it. I know that I've experienced this form of fashion pain on more than one occasion. I try to take my time contemplating big purchases such as designer shoes and only want to spend that much money on pairs that I'll wear over and over. And the good news is that designer shoes are made to last, so they could potentially be a part of your wardrobe and life for years to come.
Bella Hadid Wore a Major 2023 Accessory Trend In a Way That's Puzzling and Cool
Trend queen Bella Hadid is at it again, this time with a 2023 trend that's actually quite classic. I love it when classic items become trendy, so I was thrilled to see that belts of all kinds flooded the S/S 23 runways. But the best pairing of them all (in my opinion, at least) is jeans with a classic leather belt in brown or black, and Hadid seems to fully agree. She wore not one, but two belts with jeans earlier this week. That's right, she wore one through the loops of her baggy low-rise jeans and the other below it around her hips. On paper, you wouldn't think that this styling makes much sense, let alone works, but for what it's worth, Hadid certainly pulled it off.
Fashion Editors Love J.Crew and Madewell for Elevated Basics—These Items Hit
The fashion editors on our team unanimously agree that basics are the foundational staples in a closet. These versatile pieces help balance out that trusty wardrobe. While we all turn to a variety of brands and retailers for basics, there are two stores that are often front-runners for those elevated styles. Yes, I'm talking about J.Crew and Madewell.
My Friend Has $250 to Spend at Nordstrom—These Affordable Items Are the Chicest
My friend recently texted me that she received a $250 gift card from Nordstrom as a present. She often enjoys it when I make shopping edits for her (which comes with the territory as a fashion editor), so she asked if I’ve seen anything at Nordy that would be worth adding to her wardrobe. Naturally, I had a range of items bookmarked from market research.
The Celeb-Approved Airport Outfit Everyone Will Wear for the Rest of 2022
When it comes to travel outfits, comfort is one thing that is always top of mind when I'm getting dressed. That often means that my looks have revolved around leggings and sweatpants because it simply doesn't get more comfortable than that. Recently, though, I've been feeling inspired to get dressed in airport outfits that feel more polished but still have the elements of comfort I've grown used to when wearing loungewear.
36 Epic Sweaters I Want From J.Crew, H&M, Zara, and Mango
This is an admittedly bold statement, but I love sweaters more than any other clothing item. Aside from being cozy, they're ridiculously easy to style, you can find great ones at any and every price point, and you can easily find options to suit any style type under the sun. But let's circle back to price points and focus on the lower end of the spectrum.
I'm Fully Giving In to These Comfy Yet Chic Nordstrom Items for Winter
Don't get me wrong—I love warm weather, but curling up with a blanket, a cup of tea, and a good book just doesn't have the same effect in August. I don't mind the temperature drop if it means I can make my home and my outfits that much cozier. Puffers replace jean jackets, miniskirts turn to maxi dresses, and brands like Ugg and Barefoot Dreams swiftly take the place of everything else. Nordstrom's curation of these cozy essentials is always top tier, and every year, I look forward to seeing what's new. So whether you're looking to upgrade last winter's outerwear, shop for new knits, or add a few candles to set the scene for a chill night in, these are the 16 items to shop now.
42 Things You Have to See From Net-a-Porter, J.Crew, and Nordstrom Right Now
Fall is in full swing. I don't know about you, but I'm starting to discover what the holes are in my fall wardrobe as the days get cooler and cooler, and I'm shopping accordingly. In the same boat? Luckily, there are many great fall-appropriate items to choose from across the internet—especially at Net-a-Porter, J.Crew, and Nordstrom.
I Wore This Cult-Favorite Nail Polish for 5 Days—Here Are My Uncensored Thoughts
If there's one thing to know about me, it's that I don't think I've had bare nails since I was under 10 years old. I've been religiously painting my nails and getting them done from a very young age. When I was a kid, it was a fun way to bond with my mom, and it quickly turned into something that I just felt incomplete without.
