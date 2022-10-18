ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot who passed out mid-flight hopes to fly again

By Devan Markham, Xavier Walton
 3 days ago

( NewsNation ) — Back in May, pilot Kenneth Allen, 64, had a medical emergency in the middle of his flight in which he passed out. His two passengers \managed to land the plane with assistance from an air traffic controller , despite having no prior flight experience.

As Allen eagerly waits to be medically cleared to fly again, he sat down for his first one-on-one interview since the incident.

Uber Eats to deliver cannabis in Toronto

“It’s unbelievable, Allen said. “I can’t believe I’m still alive.”

Just five minutes before he passed out on May 10, he recorded a video flying over the Atlantic at 12,000 feet.

“I’ve got a serious situation here,” his friend said over the radio to air traffic control. With zero flight experience, the friend landed the plane.

Allen escaped death and was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital once the plane landed. He was then transferred to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center where surgeons worked to repair an extensive tear in his aorta.

“It really is nothing short of a miracle that he was even able to get to us,” Dr. Nishant Patel said. “The tear involved the first part of the aorta, which is what necessitated the heart surgery. But then tear then also extended all the way down his aorta into his abdomen.”

“I was laying on the floor here,” Allen said as he pointed to the floor of the aircraft cabin he nearly died in.

“I think about it, literally 20 times a day if not more,” he said. “There’s so many ‘ifs this happened, I wouldn’t be here. If that happened I wouldn’t be here,'”

Even after all that he’s been through, Allen is ready for takeoff, again. Allen said he has submitted everything he’s needed to to the FAA and is ready to roll.

FAA rules state if a pilot has a medical emergency, that pilot can’t fly again without being medically cleared by the administration. For clearance, Allen was given 60 days to provide all the paperwork from doctors regarding that death-defying incident and a detailed progress report from a vascular surgeon.

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly Marietta plane crash: What federal investigators know so far

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal agency has begun gathering information for its preliminary investigation of a plane crash Tuesday in Marietta that killed two people. Aaron McCarter, an aviation accident investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, spoke to reporters Wednesday morning and gave an update on what the NTSB knows so far on […]
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
MARIETTA, OH
generalaviationnews.com

Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control

The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
RURAL HALL, NC
The Independent

Flight diverted to expel ‘wild’ and ‘very drunk’ passenger who ‘urinated on seat’

A Ryanair flight had to be diverted to offload several disruptive passengers – including a man who reportedly urinated on one of the plane seats while “very drunk”.The flight had left Manchester Airport for Tenerife on 18 September but had to make an emergency stop on the Portuguese island of Porto Santo so that local police could march the unruly passengers off the aircraft.The pilot reportedly had no choice but to make the early landing after a number of arguments broke out on board.The man accused of relieving himself on the seat next to his own looked “rotten drunk”...
AOL Corp

Snake on a plane freaks out passengers on Florida to Newark flight

A slithery passenger who boarded a New Jersey bound flight from Tampa, Fla., without a ticket was removed from the plane by authorities following a safe landing at Newark Liberty International Airport. The culprit was a harmless garden snake that apparently braved the 1,000 mile Monday afternoon trip aboard United...
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight

A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Midair sssurprise: Snake found on board United Airlines flight

In what may have felt like a scene out of the 2006 action movie “Snakes on a Plane,” a reptile was found in the cabin of a United Airlines flight. A passenger on United Airlines flight 2038, which flew from Tampa, Florida, to Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday, told News12 New Jersey that as the plane began to taxi down the runway, passengers in business class began shrieking.
TAMPA, FL
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

