WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors plan to rest their case Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Before one word of new testimony could be heard in court on Wednesday, Judge Jennifer Dorow indicated a second juror has raised health concerns related to COVID-19. The judge told jurors before polling them about health concerns, that the court has a new HVAC system with air purifiers and UV light system. Also, extra sanitation and masks are being provided.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO