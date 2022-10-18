Read full article on original website
Best iPad deals for October 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets
There’s good news for anyone shopping for a cheap iPad – Apple is rumoured to be announcing the new iPad 2022 and iPad pro 2022 very soon. And we’re already seeing small discounts across the existing range of iPad, iPad pro, iPad mini and iPad air tablets released in 2021 and 2020.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up as a laptop. They’ve managed to become one of the...
The Morning After: Apple reveals redesigned iPad, M2-powered iPad Pro and new Apple TV 4K
There were rumors of an M2 iPad Pro, but they were just the start of Apple’s announcements yesterday. The company dropped a bunch of new hardware, but let's start with its most powerful new tablet. The iPad Pro ($799), powered by its M2 chip, offers up to 15 percent faster performance than the M1, according to Apple. It also gets WiFi 6E support and a new "hover" experience for Apple Pencil. With a second-gen Apple Pencil, the iPad Pro will detect the peripheral when it's up to 12mm away from the display. Hovering above the display, you’ll be able to preview any mark you want to make before you actually apply it. When you place the Apple Pencil near the Scribble app, text fields will expand automatically. The updated Pro arrives on October 26th.
Apple Watch Series 8 returns to an all-time low of $349
You don't need to wait for a special event to find the smartwatch on sale.
Celebrate National Apple Day with a 2016 iPad Pro for under $300
The M2 iPad Pro is expected to launch this month. With it comes bringing users one step closer to a laptop-like experience. However, If you don't care for these updates or simply want to add an iPad to your tech arsenal on a budget, you can save hundreds of dollars by exploring the refurbished market.
The next version of Thunderbolt is built for multi-monitor setups
The standard is really an evolution of USB 4. Now that speedy ports are par for the course on computers, how is Intel going to make Thunderbolt more enticing? By courting enthusiasts who demand a wall of monitors, apparently. The company has previewed a next-generation Thunderbolt standard that will offer more bandwidth for multi-monitor setups and other "visually intensive usages." While the port will normally offer 80 gigabits per second of bandwidth like the USB 4 Version 2.0 spec it's built on, it auto-switches to a special mode with 120Gbps upstream and 40Gbps downstream when your screens' resolution or refresh rate demands greater performance.
Android 13 Go Edition brings the Material You look to entry-level phones
The OS is now in use on 250 million devices. Google's Material You design language has been available since Android 12, but you wouldn't know it if you bought an entry Go Edition phone stuck with the old look. Thankfully, Google is finally bringing that aesthetic to lower-cost handset. The newly announced Android 13 Go Edition brings Material You to these basic devices for the first time, giving you color themes that reflect your wallpaper as well as an overall more stylish appearance.
Pixel 7 owners can try Google's new Clear Calling feature in beta
Background sounds won't be quite so bothersome. Clinical Trials For Multiple Stages Of Lung Cancer. One of the Pixel 7 family's signature software features is available to try if you're willing to live on the bleeding edge. Android Police reports Google has shared a third beta for Android 13's first Quarterly Platform Release (QPR1) that adds Clear Calling for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Enable it in the sound settings and AI will eliminate background noise on the other end of cellular calls while boosting voices. You might not have to ask someone to repeat themselves when traffic sounds drown them out.
Engadget Podcast: Apple's confusing new iPads
Apple just dropped several new devices on us this week, seemingly out of nowhere. In this episode, Cherlynn and Devindra break down Apple’s new base iPad and iPad Pro with M2. They chat about why the iPad lineup is now more confusing than ever, and what that means going forward. (At least the new Apple TV 4K seems likely a genuinely solid upgrade.)
Microsoft wants to build an Xbox-branded mobile game store
Microsoft wants to bring a taste of Xbox game shopping to your phone. As The Verge explains, a company filing with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has revealed plans to build a "next generation" Xbox store that's available on mobile devices, not just consoles and PCs. The shop would unsurprisingly lean heavily on content from the proposed Activision Blizzard merger. Call of Duty Mobile and King's more casual games (think Candy Crush) represent more than half of Activision's revenue and would help attract gamers to the new platform, Microsoft said.
Formovie Theater
The $3,000 Formovie Theater offers features and image quality not found in any other UST projector in this price range. With a triple-laser engine and Dolby Vision, it delivers a bright picture, high contrast and accurate colors. The main drawbacks are the lack of a Netflix app and a slightly noisy fan.
Moog resurrects Moogerfooger effects as a collection of digital plugins
Moogerfoogers are among some of the most sought after effects pedals out there. They were originally introduced in 1998 and were in many ways direct descendants of some of the . They were in 2018, but even during their lifespan they could be difficult to get a hold of thanks to limited production. Because of this they command quite the premium on the used market, with the MF-104 Analog Delay sometimes fetching north of $1,500.
The Morning After: Elon Musk reportedly wanted to lay off most of Twitter's employees
According to a report from The Washington Post, Musk has told prospective investors he plans to axe 75 percent of Twitter's 7,500-member staff upon completion of the deal, a move that would likely kneecap its ability to moderate content and ensure users' security. Internal documents obtained by The Post reveal that, prior to the Musk deal, current company leadership planned to "pare the company's payroll" by around $800 million, a relatively modest 25 percent reduction. The company’s General Counsel Sean Edgett told staff that discussions about cost savings happened earlier this year, and they stopped "once the merger agreement was signed." Edgett added there have been no plans for company-wide layoffs since then.
YouTube Premium family plan now costs $23 a month
That's $5 a month more than you used to pay. The home security hogging all the awards. If you subscribe to a YouTube Premium family plan, you may want to check your email: Google is notifying users that the monthly cost of the service will be going up by $5 a month.
VanMoof's new A5 and S5 e-bikes are harder to steal and smoother to ride
It was a breezy three-kilometer ride on VanMoof's A5 e-bike around Battersea Park in London. Starting from VanMoof's flagship London store, the company's CEO, Ties Carlier, took the lead. He shot off on the more typically framed S5 ($3,498), while I got to grips with the boost and controls on the VanMoof's new, shorter A5 (also $3,498). A few seconds later, I caught up. I hadn't broken a sweat. My brief test ride around the neighborhood was almost too easy.
