The Massive Warehouse in Illinois Acquired by Tesla Might Be a Distribution Hub
The massive warehouse in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, acquired by Tesla, might be used as a distribution center for its service division in the middle of the country. However, Tesla did not say how it will utilize the new building. Gigafactories. A local newspaper, Courier Tribune, reported that the electric car...
Clothing store employees may have to compete with a clothes-folding robot
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Teenagers working at the Gap could have competition soon - a clothes-folding robot. Researchers at UC Berkeley developed this robot that can fold a pair of jeans or other garments. The machine costs $60,000, but it has yet to ask for a raise. And it can fold 30 or 40 items per hour, which, to be sure, is slower than people, even slower than me. But the robot probably enjoys it more.
D.C. AG reaches $10 million settlement with firms in housing discrimination suit
Three real estate firms based in the wealthiest parts of the nation's capital and some of their executives will have to pay a landmark $10 million settlement to the city for blocking families with lower incomes from their buildings. The firms are also banned from managing property in D.C. because they're accused of discriminating against renters who use Section 8 vouchers and other forms of housing assistance. Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says it's the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history. And he said that when he announced it yesterday. And he joins us now. Good morning, and welcome to the program.
Changing locations online to buy games for cheap actually helped one indie developer
These days, it's easy to download video games from an online store directly onto your PC or console. That has the obvious benefit of getting your game immediately without having to leave your house. But it also opens up some technical loopholes like price tourism. That's when players change their location online in order to buy games in countries with weaker economies. For example, instead of paying $25 for a certain video game in the U.S., a player could pretend to be in Argentina and pay just $2 for that same game. John Walker wrote about this for the video game website Kotaku, and he joins us. Hi, John.
Avoggedon strikes Philadelphia: One nonprofit gives away thousands of avocados
Hey, avocado lovers - fresh avocados in Philadelphia. A Philly food distribution nonprofit called Sharing Excess is handing out hundreds of thousands of avocados this week. The event has been dubbed Avogeddon. EVAN EHLERS: They see a walking avocado and they know they're in the right place. AILSA CHANG, HOST:
Circle K chain signs a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers
KEANU REEVES: (As Ted) Strange things are afoot at the Circle K. FADEL: Strange indeed. The Circle K convenience store chain has signed a deal with one of America's largest cannabis producers to sell licensed marijuana at its Florida gas stations, a move that could be called an excellent adventure. The outpost, which will have separate entrances from the gas stations, will only cater to Floridians with medical marijuana cards.
New York vows to fight rats on their home turf: curbside garbage piles
The city that never sleeps is trying to shut down its most popular all-night buffet, and officials are sure some famous locals won't be happy about it. "We are about to do something that no one has had the political will or political capital to pull off over the past 50 years," explained New York's Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch. "And I want to be clear: The rats are absolutely going to hate this announcement."
