These days, it's easy to download video games from an online store directly onto your PC or console. That has the obvious benefit of getting your game immediately without having to leave your house. But it also opens up some technical loopholes like price tourism. That's when players change their location online in order to buy games in countries with weaker economies. For example, instead of paying $25 for a certain video game in the U.S., a player could pretend to be in Argentina and pay just $2 for that same game. John Walker wrote about this for the video game website Kotaku, and he joins us. Hi, John.

2 DAYS AGO