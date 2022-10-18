A question for the voters of District 6. Do you want a seasoned, collaborative and consummate professional and constituent-focused representative like Steve Smyk with an established track record of constituent service? Or, do you want a new candidate for District 6 who is a developer from Milford, masquerading as a viable candidate, to serve the interests of you, the voters of District 6? The answer is obvious. Rep. Steve Smyk will bring and maintain a 10-year history of bipartisan representation, reaching across the aisle to get the job done! When it comes to constituent representation, experience matters! We can't afford the next four years with a new legislator who has never spent a day in public office.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO