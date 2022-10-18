Read full article on original website
Related
'Guys who are passionate for winning': Browns downplay emotional locker room after loss
BALTIMORE − The story coming out of the Browns locker room after their home loss a week ago against the New England Patriots was of one voice. That voice was of quarterback Jacoby Brissett standing up and addressing the team privately. The story coming out of the Browns locker room immediately after Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens was of multiple voices. It's wasn't a specific player standing up and talking to his teammates as much...
Dennis Allen’s Overly Laid Back Attitude Has Saints Fans Livid
Dennis Allen has struggled as Saints head coach this year, with the team's discipline and consistency constantly being proven to be subpar at best. Things aren't looking great for Allen's second chance at the position since his failures in Oakland. Saints fans are particularly displeased with his laissez-faire attitude towards...
The Saints Got Embarrassed in a Loss Against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football
It's time, to be honest, and the New Orleans Saints have not been good this season. The Saints were looking to bounce back after losing to the Bengals last Sunday. Granted they had to turn around and play within 4 days; however, they just couldn't get it done as they lost to the Cardinals 42-34.
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yanks delayed by threat of rain
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees will not start on time Sunday night because of the threat of rain. Major League Baseball announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. first pitch and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. “We continue to evaluate the conditions and will provide another update by 7:00 p.m.,” MLB said. Six minutes later, an announcement was made at Yankee Stadium alerting fans.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0