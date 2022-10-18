ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer, LA

Akron Beacon Journal

'Guys who are passionate for winning': Browns downplay emotional locker room after loss

BALTIMORE − The story coming out of the Browns locker room after their home loss a week ago against the New England Patriots was of one voice. That voice was of quarterback Jacoby Brissett standing up and addressing the team privately. The story coming out of the Browns locker room immediately after Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens was of multiple voices. It's wasn't a specific player standing up and talking to his teammates as much...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yanks delayed by threat of rain

NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees will not start on time Sunday night because of the threat of rain. Major League Baseball announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. first pitch and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. “We continue to evaluate the conditions and will provide another update by 7:00 p.m.,” MLB said. Six minutes later, an announcement was made at Yankee Stadium alerting fans.
HOUSTON, TX
Midland, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

