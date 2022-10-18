NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees will not start on time Sunday night because of the threat of rain. Major League Baseball announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. first pitch and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. “We continue to evaluate the conditions and will provide another update by 7:00 p.m.,” MLB said. Six minutes later, an announcement was made at Yankee Stadium alerting fans.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 MINUTES AGO