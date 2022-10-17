Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
995qyk.com
Tampa – St. Pete Cross Bay Ferry 2022-2023 Schedule
The start of their sailing season got pushed back thanks to Hurricane Ian, but tomorrow The Cross Bay Ferry makes its first trips back and forth from Tampa and St. Pete. Tickets are now on sale online for rides starting tomorrow (Wednesday, October 19). For departures from the Tampa side, head to the Tampa Convention Center on Franklin Street. On the St. Pete side, head to 375 Bayshore Drive.
995qyk.com
3 Tampa Bay Area Resorts Are Voted Best In Florida
3 Tampa Bay area resorts are voted best in Florida. A new survey is out about the top resorts in Florida and three of the resorts around the Tampa Bay area have made the list of the top 15. Florida has 1,200 miles of coastline and 660 miles of beaches,...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is jam-packed with pumpkin patches and corn mazes galore! It’s also safe to say that Halloween […]
995qyk.com
Universal Orlando Mardi Gras Brings International Flavors To Florida
Things are getting spicy because Universal Orlando Mardi Gras is bringing international flavors to Florida. The theme park just announced the dates for its wildly fun and successful Mardi Gras celebration. Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will take place February 4th through April 16th. This year, they are going beyond the Bayou and bringing more worldly festivities for park guests to experience. Prepare for colorful parades and plenty of international cuisine. The park plans to announce more information regarding parade themes, concerts, selections of foods and beverages in the near future.
995qyk.com
Snake Found On Flight From Tampa
Snake found on flight from Tampa. Yes, that really happened. First, The flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport and that’s when a garter snake was found on board a United Airlines flight that had just arrived from Tampa. Second, The Newark airport has a wild operations staff on site and they removed the snake. Passengers were screaming and raising up their feet, but luckily the snake was seen after the plane landed in Newark.
995qyk.com
It’s Halloween Year-Round At This Dracula Themed Wine Bar In St Pete
This Dracula themed wine bar in Downtown St. Petersburg is keeping the spooky spirit alive year-round. Dracula’s Legacy is a family-owned bar that brings awareness to Romanian history while still playing with the Hollywood idea of Dracula. Many know and believe the Hollywood stories of Dracula. But owner of Dracula’s Legacy, Robert Neamtu, tells The Crows Nest a little bit of the true history behind the old folk tale. He explained that the adaption of Dracula came from stories of Vlad the Impaler, the official ruler of Walachia, which is now part of modern Romania.
995qyk.com
Where Your Eyes Should Be On A Date!
Second Date Update: Jacksons Bistro in downtown Tampa is one of the best settings for a date. The view, food, and your date is where your eyes should be on a date. However on Scott and Tara’s date that was not the case. Tara said his eyes were on just about every female except her. Without a doubt this is a bad look for Scott. It should be noted that Scott said that he is not use to being in fancy places like Downtown Tampa. In addition to this he blames his wondering eyes on his ADD which we found hilarious.
995qyk.com
Florida Is The First State To Sell Medical Marijuana At Gas Stations
Circle K is going to start selling gas, and we’re not talking the kind that goes in your car. Florida is going to be the only state where you can grab your bud and your munchies all in one place. Starting in 2023, select Circle K gas stations will be selling medical marijuana. The deal was made with Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries Inc, one of the largest cannabis producers in the U.S.. Keep in mind that this is only available to the Florida residents that have their medical marijuana license.
Comments / 0