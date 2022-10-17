Second Date Update: Jacksons Bistro in downtown Tampa is one of the best settings for a date. The view, food, and your date is where your eyes should be on a date. However on Scott and Tara’s date that was not the case. Tara said his eyes were on just about every female except her. Without a doubt this is a bad look for Scott. It should be noted that Scott said that he is not use to being in fancy places like Downtown Tampa. In addition to this he blames his wondering eyes on his ADD which we found hilarious.

