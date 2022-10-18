Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
Photo Series Reimagines Black Actors as Leads in Classic Hollywood Roles
Photographer Carell Augustus has reimagined Black actors as the stars of classic Hollywood movies in a groundbreaking photography series. For the last decade, Augustus has created portraits of Black actors recast in iconic Hollywood films like The Shining, American Psycho, Mission Impossible, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. His resultant book,...
petapixel.com
AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life
A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
petapixel.com
Oskar Barnack: The Father of 35mm Photography
Few technological achievements have changed not only their field but also the way our world works. The Gutenberg printing press, for example, revolutionized how we communicate, and in doing so changed the course of history. The advent of the 35mm film camera had a similar effect. Imagine a world without today’s cameras and the last century of photography. Impossible, thanks to Oskar Barnack.
petapixel.com
How We Shot a Halloween-Themed Liquid Death Spec Ad
Creating spec ads is an incredible way to grow as a filmmaker and photographer for two reasons: It allows you to build your portfolio It forces you to think outside the box and create projects that would appeal to the brands you would love to work with you one day.
petapixel.com
Shooting ‘Haiku Photos’ in Iceland
I recently returned from 10 days in Iceland. After years of critiquing students’ photos with respect to “haiku photography,” I thought it would be useful to point that laser at my recent shooting. Before I left I had been looking at photographer Chris Burkard’s Summer photos from...
petapixel.com
Leica Revives the M6, a 35mm Film Camera it Hasn’t Produced Since 2002
Leica has embraced the resurgence of film and revived the ever-popular Leica M6 rangefinder, a camera it first released in 1984 but took out of production 18 years later. Now it’s back, slightly changed and lightly upgraded, but ultimately rooted in the original design. From 1984 to 2002, Leica...
petapixel.com
Photos Made Out of Sugar Reveal Caribbean’s Brutal History
Christina Leslie constructed photos from sugar granules to highlight the sugar trade industry in the Caribbean which relied upon the enslavement of Africans. Entitled Sugar Coat, Leslie tells PetaPixel that she spent two years researching and testing different methods so that she could construct an image from sugar. “Using actual...
petapixel.com
Vegas Pro 20 Gets Color Correction and Audio Workflow Enhancements
VEGAS Creative Software has announced a sizeable free update to Vegas Pro 20 that, along with stability improvements, includes a number of new features to enhance the color grading and audio workflows. Vegas 20 Pro launched just two months ago and the new features included in this update build upon...
petapixel.com
The Leica SL2-S is its Latest Camera to Get the ‘Reporter’ Treatment
Leica is giving its SL2-S the “Reporter” treatment, outfitting the camera with a more resilient exterior to make it better able to resist extreme temperatures, shocks, dust, and water. The SL2-S Reporter joins the M10-P, Q2, and Q2 Monochrome cameras in the Reporter Design Series that not only...
petapixel.com
Instagram is Testing Scheduled Posts and Reels on its App
Instagram is testing a handy new feature that will let users schedule posts on the app. A spokesperson for Instagram’s parent company Meta confirmed the new feature to Mashable on Wednesday, “We are testing the ability to schedule content with a percentage of our global community.”. Users can...
petapixel.com
1950s Photo Studio is a Perfectly Preserved Time Capsule
E. Chambré Hardman was a prominent British photographer in the 20th century, his career started in the 1920s and stretched into the 1970s. However, what makes Hardman particularly note-worthy is his photo studio remains preserved and visitors can even tour the place where thousands of portraits were taken. Hardman’s...
petapixel.com
This Macro Photo of an Ant’s Face Looks Straight Out of a Horror Film
Eugenijus Kavaliauskas took this incredible, yet terrifying macro photo of an ant that looks like it’s straight out of a horror film. Kavaliauskas entered it into the Nikon Small World photo competition where it was awarded “Image of Distinction” status. The photo, which received a considerable amount...
