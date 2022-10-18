On the tail end of his “The Big Stepper’s” concert in Paris in honor of the 10th anniversary of “good kid, m.A.A.d. city,” rap megastar Kendrick Lamar posed for a colorful outfit pic, posting the snapshot to his Instagram today. Lamar, who shouted out the triple-platinum album in his caption, was styled in a vibrant vest and lace up footwear. Posed up on the sidewalk, the Californian wore a crisp white button up shirt that he left untucked and a delicate crochet green and white mini vest on top. On bottom, the lyricist sported baggy parachute pants with a wide oversized...

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO