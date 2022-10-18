The weigh-ins are done and the stage is set for UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi with Charles Oliveira taking on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight strap in the main event. Do Bronx will attempt to regain the title of champion after losing it on the scales last time out. He defeated Justin Gaethje in what was supposed to be a title defense but he weighed in at 155.5 pounds, a half-pound over the limit.

12 HOURS AGO