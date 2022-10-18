Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
pentucketnews.com
Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again
The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
Teacher Busted for Allegedly Selling Drugs in Hampton, NH
A Haverhill teacher was charged with selling cocaine to trusted law enforcement sources in Hampton twice in September. Travis Ducharme, 36, of Raymond was charged by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office October 4 with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug. He is a teacher for grades 5-8 at the Dr. Paul C. Nettle School in Haverhill.
WBUR
How a little mussel could help save a Merrimack River salt marsh
Annalee Tweitmann stood ankle deep in mud, hands wet with mud, peering at a steep riverbank of mud. Mud comes with the job, she said, and she's fine with that. Because mud is where the mussels are. Tweitmann, a coastal restoration ecologist with Mass Audubon, had come to a salt...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
foxbangor.com
Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95
PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
A plane crashed into New Hampshire multi-family building, killing everyone on boa
KEENE, N.H. — Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash that happened in the city of Keene, N.H., Friday. Police and fire crews responded to a report of an explosion and a fire at a building on Lower Main Street in Keene, shortly before 7 p.m. Once on scene,...
Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday
"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
Rye, New Hampshire, Offers Free Water as Boil Water Order Continues
The Town of Rye handed out cases of water to residents in the Rye Water District as a boil water order is expected to cotinue for another week. Members of the Rye Fire Department, Police Department, and Department of Public Works loaded cars up with 470 cases at the Rye Fire Station on Washington Road. The water will be available to residents daily from 3pm-7pm while the order is in effect. 3,000 residents out of the town's approximately 5,400 residents are under the order.
Police Respond To Fatal Crash On I-95 In Central Maine
A Massachusetts man is dead following a Friday afternoon crash near mile marker 145 on the I-95 near Pittsfield. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police received a call about a single vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-95 just before 4 PM on Friday afternoon.
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
Haunted Tunnel in Massachusetts Is Full of Ghostly Activity
What happened here is just so sad.
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen approve sewer rate increase to help pay for largest DPW project in Manchester history
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The average Manchester resident will pay an extra $3.50 a month on their sewer bill beginning next April to help defer costs on the largest Department of Public Works project in Queen City history. The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the increase, which jumped...
nerej.com
Mass General Brigham celebrates new 62,000 s/f Integrated Care Center at at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH
Salem, NH In support of Mass General Brigham’s commitment to improve access to care for patients, Mass General Brigham opened a new Integrated Care center at Tuscan Village. Approximately 200 attendees joined Mass General Brigham for the opening of the new location, which will provide both primary care and specialty treatment for patients in Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating death in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police announced that they were investigating a death in the area of 39 Baird St. in Dorchester. Police said they responded to a report of a person being shot around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a male victim suffering from ife-threatening gunshot wounds when they arrived on-scene.
New State Requirement for Disposal of Mattresses and Box Springs
There have been many articles circulating in various news outlets about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (Mass DEP) announcement that as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 mattresses and box springs will be prohibited by state law from being thrown away in the waste stream. What does this mean for...
hot969boston.com
I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett
The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
Rye, New Hampshire, Water District Boil Water Order Remains Indefinitely
A week after it went into place, Rye Water District customers will be under a boil water order for at least a few more days. E.coli bacteria was initially founded in samples taken at the Breakfast Hill tank and two other locations, 1257 Washington Road and 235 Parsons Road, on Wednesday. A boil water order was put into effect immediately.
Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
