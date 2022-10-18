Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO