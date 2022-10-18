Read full article on original website
Flying Magazine
JetNet Acquires Asset Insight, Reviews 2022 Market Data to Date
The business jet market has entered a healthy stabilization phase after a roller coaster couple of years, according to JetNet. [Shutterstock]. The market has entered a healthy stabilization phase after the roller coaster years of 2020 and 2021, according to Paul Cardarelli, vice president of sales for JetNet, in a review of the current year-to-date data while at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Orlando, Florida.
argusjournal.com
Majic Wheels Corp. Announces Resignation of David Chong and Appoints Sathyanandham Anguswami as CEO
Houston, Texas, October 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire –– Majic Wheels Corp. (OTC: MJWL), a Wyoming-based holding company priming itself as a mainstay in the disruptive tech space through strategic mergers and acquisitions, has today announced that its board of directors has accepted the resignation of David Chong as CEO, effective immediately.
freightwaves.com
LuckyTruck raises $2.4M for insurtech, taps industry veteran as CEO
Insurtech company LuckyTruck announced Thursday it has raised a $2.4 million seed extension led by Candid Insurance Investors with participation from Markd, Draper University Ventures and SiriusPoint as the company scales its retail insurance platform that reduces time spent shopping insurance. Since its founding in 2019, LuckyTruck has raised a total of $6.5 million.
argusjournal.com
IQST – iQSTEL YTD Revenue Grows 42% To $66.5 Million On Pace To Beat $90 Million Annual Revenue Forecast
New York, NY, October 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) (“IQST” or the “Company”), today announced a forty-two percent (42%) increase in 2022 year-to-date (YTD) revenue compared to the same period in 2021 based on preliminary results. Still subject to auditor review, the company’s 2022 YTD revenue is $66.5 million compared to $46.8 million for the same period in 2021.
Insurtech Accelerant Welcomes Goldman Sachs Veteran Jay Green as Global Chief Financial Officer
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Accelerant, the insurtech empowering underwriters with superior portfolio management, data analytics, and long-term capacity commitments, today announced that. Jay Green. will join as Global Chief Financial Officer starting on. November 1, 2022. . Green will lead the company’s worldwide financial planning and analysis as well as investor relations...
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
argusjournal.com
Cadan Technologies, a Futuris Brand, Announces the Appointment of Charles LeVoir as President
FAIRFAX, VA, October 20, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Futuris Company (OTC PINK: FTRS), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, today announces the appointment of Charles “Charlie” LeVoir as President of Cadan Technologies. For over twenty years,...
argusjournal.com
Allied Energy Enters into Joint Venture Agreement with Walker Green Tech
Carrollton, Texas, October 19, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Allied Energy Corp (OTC Pink: AGYP), a producing oil and gas company focused on the leasing and reworking of oil and gas reserves in one of the most prolific hydrocarbon areas in the United States, is pleased to announce a strategic joint venture alliance with WalkerGreen Tech LLC, (“WGT”), a private company formed to pursue acquisition and development opportunities within the Energy Sector.
Helios Technologies Leverages Next Display Platform™ and Announces OpenView™ S50 and S70
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, further advanced the span of its innovative display offerings with the introduction of the OpenView™ product family.
salestechstar.com
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
Empowering a global salesforce with sales automation and real-time insights to drive business growth. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force.
itsecuritywire.com
Kapnick Chooses CyberCube to Quantify Client Cyber Exposure
Kapnick Insurance, a premier independent insurance brokerage, has become the latest intermediary to partner with cyber risk analytics specialist CyberCube. Kapnick is licensing CyberCube’s Broking Manager to help quantify financial exposure for its clients to make better coverage and limit decisions. Kapnick is a Top 100 independent insurance brokerage in the US, offering a comprehensive suite of insurance solutions. They have unique expertise in corporate risk – placing cyber, network, and privacy liability coverage.
argusjournal.com
Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks to Launch Enhanced Media Asset Discovery for Mixie AI 2.0 Solution
A Demo of the AI-based Metadata Extraction Tool Will Be Available Soon. DALLAS, TEXAS, Oct. 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it will be launching an enhanced version of Intellimedia Network’s Mixie AI 2.0 media asset discovery solution, enabling companies and content creators with large video repositories to better search and utilize video content.
salestechstar.com
Advisr Announces Platform Integration with Operative
The partnership will help clients leverage the power of Operative’s Product Catalog and Advisr’s Suite of Sales Tools to drive efficiency, increase revenue and decrease operational costs. Advisr, the leading sales operating system for B2B enterprises, announced a key platform integration with Operative, the preferred technology vendor chosen...
constructiontechnology.media
Allplan to present BIM solutions at Bauma
Allplan, a global provider of BIM solutions for the AEC industry, will present its product portfolio at bauma 2022 in Munich. The company says that visitors can find out how engineering offices can now model precast concrete elements of any complexity directly in Allplan. The Allplan 2023 version is said...
hospitalitytech.com
LTD Hospitality Celebrates a Seamless and Successful Multi-Property Transition to STS Cloud
LTD Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company in the Mid-Atlantic region, recently partnered with SalesAndCatering.com to transition its portfolio of hotels to STS Cloud. While vetting prospective sales and catering platforms, LTD Hospitality identified STS Cloud as the most intuitive, user-friendly, and customizable system on the market. “We...
salestechstar.com
New Avetta Sales VP Brings Decades of Experience
Andy Mckay will lead Avetta’s sales team to help companies needing workforce and supply chain risk management solutions. Avetta, the world’s largest provider of workforce and supply chain risk management solutions, named Andy Mckay as the new sales vice president for APAC. Mckay has more than 20 years international experience in direct sales and managing sales teams, distribution partners, resellers and retail networks for world leading software vendors in the IT sector. He also has expertise in helping companies merge operations into a new company.
cryptobriefing.com
India Has the Third Largest Web3 Talent Pool in the World: NASSCOM Study
India is shaping up to be a formidable force in the crypto industry, as the newest report from NASSCOM suggests. The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has released a study focused on the nascent crypto industry. The study is sponsored by Hashed Emergent, an early-stage Web3 venture fund focused on investments in India and other emerging markets.
Benzinga
MaxLinear and SoftAtHome Partner on prpl Life Cycle Management Solution for Home Gateways
Demonstrates MaxLinear Open Service Platform interworking with SoftAtHome's LCM Backend solution at prpl Foundation Summit 2022 – 20 October, Novotel Amsterdam. MaxLinear, Inc. MXL today announced that it has teamed with SoftAtHome to showcase the prpl Life Cycle Management (LCM) at the prpl Foundation 2022 prpl Summit. The open-source LCM agent software developed for prplOS will be shown running on the MaxLinear AnyWAN™ Open Service Platform connected to SoftAtHome's LCM Backend solution.
segd.org
Mad Systems Welcomes Paul Kent as Vice President of Global Business Development!
We are excited to welcome Paul Kent to our growing Mad Systems team as the Vice President of Global Business Development!. Paul brings 30 years of experience to the award-winning Audio-Visual system design & integration company, with an extensive background in the themed entertainment industry serving on boards for the TEA and IAAPA associations as well as being a 2021 inductee for the Blooloop Top 50 Influencers.
