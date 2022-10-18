ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing

The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
'Super-sized' Cannabis-Infused Beverages, Jones Soda Launches New Mary Jones In 16-Ounce Can

Jones Soda Co. JSDA JSDA is expanding the company’s Mary Jones line of marijuana beverages with the California introduction of new marijuana-infused drinks in 16-ounce cans. Mary Jones sodas are cannabis-infused versions of the company's popular beverages, including Jones Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Orange and Cream, which have been among the best-selling in the brand for 25 years.
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
Mrs. Freshley's and Tastykake Recalls Issued

Pie season may be in full swing, but before you sit down and snack on the delicious treat, you are going to want to make sure it isn't among the seven pie products currently subject to recall. A multi-country recall was issued on Oct. 7 for Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley's glazed pies after it was found the products may contain an undeclared allergen, with soy having not been listed on the label. The recall, issued by Flowers Foods, Inc., does not have any confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions attached to it at this time, per a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Baby Formula Recall Issued

Abbott Labs recalled select lots of 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid formula for infants and children on Oct. 14 due to a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) having caps that may not have adequately sealed, possibly resulting in spoilage. According to the company, a child could develop stomach problems such as vomiting or diarrhea after ingesting the spoiled formula. In a statement to CNN, a company spokesperson said that the recall involves "less than a day's worth" of infant formula in the U.S., so overall supplies should remain unaffected. The formula was manufactured in Columbus, Ohio, not in the Sturgis, Michigan, plant subject to a recall in February that contributed to the shortage of baby formula.
Chick-fil-A is bottling its salad dressings to sell at retail

Chick-fil-A bottled its signature sauces and started selling them on grocery shelves late in 2020. Now the chain is planning the same move with its salad dressings. Later this month, Chick-fil-A will roll out four of its most popular salad dressings at participating Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores in greater Cincinnati and across Tennessee, with plans to go national in Spring 2023.
1812 Brewing Company Commissions Brewhouse Acquired in Milwaukee Auction

Premier Stainless 3-Vessel 30 barrel system to help fuel short-term growth. Watertown, NY, October 20, 2022 — McapMediaWire — 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Pink: KEGS) (the “Company” or “KEGS”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully commissioned its Premier Stainless (www.premierstainless.com) 3-vessel 30 barrel brewing system that the Company opportunistically acquired in Milwaukee, WI in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Premier Stainless system is designed to produce up to approximately 1,250 case-equivalents of beer in a given brewing session.
Majic Wheels Corp. Announces Resignation of David Chong and Appoints Sathyanandham Anguswami as CEO

Houston, Texas, October 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire –– Majic Wheels Corp. (OTC: MJWL), a Wyoming-based holding company priming itself as a mainstay in the disruptive tech space through strategic mergers and acquisitions, has today announced that its board of directors has accepted the resignation of David Chong as CEO, effective immediately.
Recalled pork fritters may contain hard plastic

ENID, Okla. (WXIN) — More than 4,000 pounds of pork fitters are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the recall involves raw, frozen cubed pork fritters. The recall was initiated after AdvancePierre Foods Inc. got two complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard pieces of plastic in the product.
Chief Executive Officer Ian Parker’s Annual Letter to Shareholders 2022￼

New York, NY, October 19, 2022 — McapmediaWire — Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa,” “EMOR” or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today offers an open Letter to Shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Ian Parker which reports on the Company’s 2022 year-to-date progress and his corporate outlook for 2023. Highlights of the letter are below, and the full letter can be found here: https://www.healixa.com/press/shareholderletter2022.
Greene Concepts’ Distributor ‘Get Be Water’ Significantly Expands BE WATER Sales Around the Marion, North Carolina Beverage & Bottling Plant

Marion, North Carolina, October 20, 2022 — McapMediaWire –– Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that its local beverage distributor, Get Be Water, has significantly expanded BE WATERTM sales in the local and surrounding areas around the Marion, North Carolina bottling plant. The...
Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks to Launch Enhanced Media Asset Discovery for Mixie AI 2.0 Solution

A Demo of the AI-based Metadata Extraction Tool Will Be Available Soon. DALLAS, TEXAS, Oct. 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it will be launching an enhanced version of Intellimedia Network’s Mixie AI 2.0 media asset discovery solution, enabling companies and content creators with large video repositories to better search and utilize video content.
XCPCNL Business Services Announces Shareholder Meeting Via Zoom Webinar Today

Charlotte, North Carolina, October 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce a Zoom Webinar for the company’s shareholders. The webinar is set for today, Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at 1 PM EST.

