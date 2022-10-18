Read full article on original website
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
'Super-sized' Cannabis-Infused Beverages, Jones Soda Launches New Mary Jones In 16-Ounce Can
Jones Soda Co. JSDA JSDA is expanding the company’s Mary Jones line of marijuana beverages with the California introduction of new marijuana-infused drinks in 16-ounce cans. Mary Jones sodas are cannabis-infused versions of the company's popular beverages, including Jones Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Orange and Cream, which have been among the best-selling in the brand for 25 years.
Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states
People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
WARNING: This Snack Mix Sold In Michigan Has Just Been Recalled
Federal officials believe it runs the risk of serious allergic reactions.
Mrs. Freshley's and Tastykake Recalls Issued
Pie season may be in full swing, but before you sit down and snack on the delicious treat, you are going to want to make sure it isn't among the seven pie products currently subject to recall. A multi-country recall was issued on Oct. 7 for Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley's glazed pies after it was found the products may contain an undeclared allergen, with soy having not been listed on the label. The recall, issued by Flowers Foods, Inc., does not have any confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions attached to it at this time, per a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Baby Formula Recall Issued
Abbott Labs recalled select lots of 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid formula for infants and children on Oct. 14 due to a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) having caps that may not have adequately sealed, possibly resulting in spoilage. According to the company, a child could develop stomach problems such as vomiting or diarrhea after ingesting the spoiled formula. In a statement to CNN, a company spokesperson said that the recall involves "less than a day's worth" of infant formula in the U.S., so overall supplies should remain unaffected. The formula was manufactured in Columbus, Ohio, not in the Sturgis, Michigan, plant subject to a recall in February that contributed to the shortage of baby formula.
Chick-fil-A is bottling its salad dressings to sell at retail
Chick-fil-A bottled its signature sauces and started selling them on grocery shelves late in 2020. Now the chain is planning the same move with its salad dressings. Later this month, Chick-fil-A will roll out four of its most popular salad dressings at participating Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores in greater Cincinnati and across Tennessee, with plans to go national in Spring 2023.
1812 Brewing Company Commissions Brewhouse Acquired in Milwaukee Auction
Premier Stainless 3-Vessel 30 barrel system to help fuel short-term growth. Watertown, NY, October 20, 2022 — McapMediaWire — 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Pink: KEGS) (the “Company” or “KEGS”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully commissioned its Premier Stainless (www.premierstainless.com) 3-vessel 30 barrel brewing system that the Company opportunistically acquired in Milwaukee, WI in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Premier Stainless system is designed to produce up to approximately 1,250 case-equivalents of beer in a given brewing session.
Majic Wheels Corp. Announces Resignation of David Chong and Appoints Sathyanandham Anguswami as CEO
Houston, Texas, October 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire –– Majic Wheels Corp. (OTC: MJWL), a Wyoming-based holding company priming itself as a mainstay in the disruptive tech space through strategic mergers and acquisitions, has today announced that its board of directors has accepted the resignation of David Chong as CEO, effective immediately.
Albertsons Companies Voluntarily Recalls Chicken Salad Products Due to an Undeclared Allergen
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Prepared Food. Allergens. Reason for Announcement:. Undeclared Tree Nuts (Cashews)
Recalled pork fritters may contain hard plastic
ENID, Okla. (WXIN) — More than 4,000 pounds of pork fitters are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the recall involves raw, frozen cubed pork fritters. The recall was initiated after AdvancePierre Foods Inc. got two complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard pieces of plastic in the product.
Chief Executive Officer Ian Parker’s Annual Letter to Shareholders 2022￼
New York, NY, October 19, 2022 — McapmediaWire — Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa,” “EMOR” or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today offers an open Letter to Shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Ian Parker which reports on the Company’s 2022 year-to-date progress and his corporate outlook for 2023. Highlights of the letter are below, and the full letter can be found here: https://www.healixa.com/press/shareholderletter2022.
Greene Concepts’ Distributor ‘Get Be Water’ Significantly Expands BE WATER Sales Around the Marion, North Carolina Beverage & Bottling Plant
Marion, North Carolina, October 20, 2022 — McapMediaWire –– Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that its local beverage distributor, Get Be Water, has significantly expanded BE WATERTM sales in the local and surrounding areas around the Marion, North Carolina bottling plant. The...
Cadan Technologies, a Futuris Brand, Announces the Appointment of Charles LeVoir as President
FAIRFAX, VA, October 20, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Futuris Company (OTC PINK: FTRS), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, today announces the appointment of Charles “Charlie” LeVoir as President of Cadan Technologies. For over twenty years,...
Frontera Group and Intellimedia Networks to Launch Enhanced Media Asset Discovery for Mixie AI 2.0 Solution
A Demo of the AI-based Metadata Extraction Tool Will Be Available Soon. DALLAS, TEXAS, Oct. 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Frontera Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FRTG) (“Frontera,” “Frontera Group” or “the Company”), a technology-focused strategic acquirer of revenue-generating companies and intellectual property (IP), today announced that it will be launching an enhanced version of Intellimedia Network’s Mixie AI 2.0 media asset discovery solution, enabling companies and content creators with large video repositories to better search and utilize video content.
Abbott Laboratories has recalled certain baby formula products over faulty bottle caps
Abbott Laboratories has initiated a voluntary recall of certain lots of ready-to-feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution, due to faulty bottle caps, per a notice from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Per the official recall, which was first announced on...
XCPCNL Business Services Announces Shareholder Meeting Via Zoom Webinar Today
Charlotte, North Carolina, October 18, 2022 — McapMediaWire — XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce a Zoom Webinar for the company’s shareholders. The webinar is set for today, Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at 1 PM EST.
