FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charles William Harrell
Charles William Harrell was born April 29, 1940 in Coldspring, Texas, to parents, William Harrell and Beatrice Johnson Harrell. He passed away in Livingston, Texas, on October 14, 2022, at the age of 82. Charles was a lifelong resident of Coldspring and was a automotive mechanic. He loved his family...
City of Mont Belvieu celebrates two TML award finalists
During the 2022 Texas Municipal League (TML) Annual Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio (October 5-7), the City of Mont Belvieu was one of three finalists for a 2022 Municipal Excellence Award in management innovations for cities under 25,000 in population. The City was recognized for its housing scoring matrix.
Golden Oldies gather to share memories of Hull-Daisetta schools
A multi-class reunion for graduates of Hull-Daisetta High School was held in late September at the Raywood Gymnasium on FM 160. The Golden Oldies Luncheon, emceed by Kitty Key, was a time for former classmates to reflect on memories, remember the friends who have passed, and share a meal and a laugh.
Cleveland church celebrates 75 years
Calvary Baptist Church of Cleveland, 816 N. Blair St., celebrated its 75th anniversary on Sunday. Hundreds of people packed the sanctuary to worship and be a part of the historic service led by Pastor Carl Williamson. The church’s history dates back to 1947 when it was formed as an alternative...
Liberty County Democrats host party rally
The Liberty County, San Jacinto County, and Montgomery County Democratic Parties co-sponsored a “Turn Texas Blue in 2022” Democratic Party Rally at Samuel Wiley Park in Cleveland, Texas on Oct. 1. In an emailed statement regarding the event, Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark said, “I was...
Cleveland Fire Department adds new ladder truck to fleet
For the first time since 1979, the City of Cleveland has purchased a new ladder truck, making it the second ladder truck providing fire service to the citizens and businesses of Cleveland. The new $1.3 million ladder truck, purchased through bond money, was on display before the start of Tuesday...
Lee College celebrates revitalized nursing program
Lee College Board of Regents, faculty and community leaders gathered at the McNulty-Haddick Complex to celebrate the renovation and expansion of the Nursing program. Some recent changes include revamping and reordering curriculum and offering more accessible learning options for vocational students. New labs were also added, equipped with working medical...
Medical Moment: Could a herniated disc Be causing your arm or leg pain?
Dr. Comron Saifi, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. You pick up a package on your doorstep — and you’re surprised by how heavy it is — but you manage it anyway. The next thing you know, the dull ache in your lower back suddenly turns into a sharp pain running down the back of your leg.
