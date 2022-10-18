Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Arrest made in Sherwood Park shooting investigation
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an arrest following an investigation in the shooting in the Sherwood Park neighborhood outside of Aberdeen. The scene of a shooting in Sherwood Park neighborhood near Aberdeen on Oct. 15/Sandhills Sentinel. On Oct.15, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting along Sherwood...
Moore County man charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen shooting
An 18-year-old man has been charged in a Saturday shooting in Aberdeen.
sandhillssentinel.com
Two arrested following search warrant for drugs in West End
Two men were arrested on alleged drug charges when a search warrant was executed in West End. “On October 19th, 2022, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End,” said Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road
One deadly shooting led to a crash overnight. A different shooting took place north of Fayetteville State University.
cbs17
Southern Pines police arrest 4th in connection with shooting death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with the Oct. 8 shooting death of a teenager from Fayetteville. Rahsaan Lee Young, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday and charged with accessory after the fact, police said in a news release. Police said Young...
Sanford police make arrest in Greenland Drive homicide
DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, of Scott Avenue in Sanford, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin.
Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County
SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
cbs17
2 Moore Co. men charged after cocaine, weed found in drug bust, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Aberdeen men face drug charges after Moore County deputies said a search turned up cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Thursday that James Edward Gibson, 35, and John Lee Wilson Jr., 65, were arrested Wednesday following the search in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End.
WRAL
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Officers at the scene located a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died...
Family says man killed in crash was out with a friend when shots fired at their car
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a man inside died. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. Investigators said the car was...
WLTX.com
Prisoner who went missing from a job site was captured in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — UPDATE: Offender Reginald Jones was captured Wednesday night in Sanford. He was found by correctional staff walking along NC Highway 42 and was taken into custody without incident. Emergency response crews and law enforcement officers are looking for an inmate who walked away during a job...
WECT
N.C. man arrested for selling drugs near school, carrying weapons
SHANNON, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man with prior convictions was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges including selling drugs near an early childhood education building. Michael Locklear, 58, of Shannon was charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possessing a Weapon of Mass Destruction, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a Child Care Center and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.
cbs17
Child assaulted, 2 sought in Fayetteville McDonald’s armed robbery, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a McDonald’s that also involved assaulting a child last week, police said. Detectives from the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying two men, one dressed in a blue sweatshirt, blue pants and black shoes, who assaulted a juvenile with a handgun at the McDonald’s on Raeford Road.
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville V.A. leads to crash and 2nd deadly shooting of night
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was killed in a second Fayetteville shooting late Tuesday night outside the city’s Veteran’s Affairs. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, of Raeford, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, which is the city’s V.A., police said. Another man was injured.
WRAL
One dead, one injured in Fayetteville shooting and crash
A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a passenger died. A car shot at multiple times Tuesday night ran off the road, according to police, and a passenger died. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after gunshots fired into home near Fayetteville
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured when gunshots were fired into a home in a neighborhood near Fayetteville over the weekend, officials said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 2600 block of Carolina Drive, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Fayetteville double shooting suspect arrested, charged with 1st degree murder
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than one week after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting, Fayetteville police announced Monday that they’ve found the suspected gunman and have pressed charges. Carl McGill, 24, was arrested on Thursday, police said, and is facing charges...
richmondobserver
Police charge man with attempted murder, arson in Hamlet apartment fire
HAMLET — A man is facing multiple charges related to an apartment fire in late August. Police arrested 38-year-old Emmanuel Triewon Nelson on Friday, Oct. 14 and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree arson, breaking and entering and burning personal property. Nelson is accused of setting fire to...
WXII 12
Stoneville: Man found dead reportedly threatened another with a handgun
STONEVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham officials are investigating the shooting death of a man on Stoneville property. Monday afternoon, Rockingham deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Wimbish Road. Ryan Burroughs, 34, was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. He was located outside the residence,...
Driver at large after injuring two kids in hit-and-run near Erwin parade
The hit-and-run took place on Denim Drive around 12:51 p.m. just up the road from the parade route of the annual Denim Days Festival and Parade.
