FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men are wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a McDonald’s that also involved assaulting a child last week, police said. Detectives from the Fayetteville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying two men, one dressed in a blue sweatshirt, blue pants and black shoes, who assaulted a juvenile with a handgun at the McDonald’s on Raeford Road.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO