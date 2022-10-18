When Briggs Library volunteer Bob Bartling visited a writing class at South Dakota State University recently, students learned that one of the most valuable resources in the library and Brookings is its people. Bartling was invited to be a guest speaker in English 039 so international students could learn more about Brookings. As a bonus, students learned some valuable life lessons from a long-time resident and local legend, and his presentation was a perfect model for how to support opinions with specific evidence—something that all writers struggle with, but that many multilingual writers find especially challenging at first.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO