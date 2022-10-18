For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO