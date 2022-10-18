Sheila Jessie MacLean Black Brewer of Sanford passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 18. Sheila was born in Scotland and received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Glasgow, Scotland. She came to the area as a new bride in 1970 after meeting her husband while working as a librarian at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. He was serving in intelligence there for the US Army.

SANFORD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO