RCC Alum Chef Nate Jordan living the dream
LUMBERTON — If you want to know the recipe for success, look no further than Nate Jordan, a 2022 graduate from Robeson Community College
sandhillssentinel.com
Kossler Duo’s ‘New Music & Old Favorites for 2 Guitars’ comes to BPAC
The acclaimed brothers-on-guitar group Kossler Duo will perform a duet concert as this year’s entry in the SCC Guitar Performing Artist series at Sandhills Community College’s McPherson Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. “New Music & Old Favorites for 2 Guitars” is an eclectic program featuring...
Dog rescued in Harnett County stars in Annie at DPAC
A former rescue dog stars as Sandy in the Broadway musical Annie at the DPAC
Fish return to Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center lake
PEMBROKE — As the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. prepared for the Annual Fall Festival and Fish Fry, there was an extra special reason for the tri
Scotland Regional Hospice to hold candlelight vigil in November
LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service. For the past two years, the ceremony was provided virtually only due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The service will return to its in-person format this year, but a live streaming option will still be provided.
Tickets selling fast for oyster roast event
LAURINBURG — Tickets are on sale and expected to sell out fast for the annual Carolina Hearts Homecare Chamber on the Half Shell. The all-you-can-eat event features oysters, shrimp, Zaxby’s chicken wings, and fixings along with soda and water. There will also be a cash bar for beer and wine.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Carolyn Smith Camarena
Carolyn Smith Camarena (82) was a native of Southern Pines, NC. She was born July 23, 1940 to the late Harvey and Elsie (Palmer) Smith. She comes from a large family of nine children, all born in Southern Pines. Carolyn had a contagious laugh and a sly sense of humor....
AW SHUCKS: Richmond County industries thanked with oyster roast
ROCKINGHAM — Manufacturing leaders from across Richmond County were treated to steamed oysters at the Richmond County Airport Thursday evening for the annual Industry Appreciation event. The annual shindig is sponsored by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development as a “thank you” to the largest local...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Debra Sue Adee of Aberdeen
Debra Sue Adee, 64, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. She was born May 28, 1958 in Moore County, NC. She attended Pinecrest High School and Sandhills Community College. She worked as the Laundry Manager at CCNC for approximately 25 years, until her health forced her to stop working. Debra loved plants and gardening, Nascar racing and UNC Basketball.
ourstate.com
Find Your Next Stop in Moore County
Year after year, golfers return to the courses at Pinehurst because they’ve discovered a secret: It’s more than a collection of perfectly manicured greens — there’s something special about the meandering stretches between each hole. The same could be said for Moore County as a whole....
sandhillssentinel.com
Doobie is lost in Pinehurst
A family is searching for their lost dog. Doobie was last seen Wednesday in Pinehurst on Bowman Road off Chicken Plant Road. This location is near Linden Road. If you see or find him, please contact Beverly at 910-603-5031.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Sheila Jessie MacLean Black Brewer
Sheila Jessie MacLean Black Brewer of Sanford passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 18. Sheila was born in Scotland and received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Glasgow, Scotland. She came to the area as a new bride in 1970 after meeting her husband while working as a librarian at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. He was serving in intelligence there for the US Army.
Up and Coming Weekly
Motorcycle ride to raise funds for local cancer patient
The Sons of the Savior Motorcycle Ministries is hosting a Benefit Ride Saturday, Oct. 22 to raise funds in support of local cancer patient Pam Bell. The Ride will begin and end at 301 Wingz in Fayetteville. Thus far, Bell’s family has exhausted every option, ride organizer Ann Provencher said....
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Herman Ray Phillips of Carthage
Pastor Herman Ray Phillips, age 83, of Carthage, passed away on Thursday, October, 20, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at A New Beginning Assembly of God with Pastor Jane Andrews officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Cameron Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am at the church.
thewashingtondailynews.com
William (Bill) Lee Hedgepeth
Fayetteville — William (Bill) Lee Hedgepeth died peaceful- ly on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rocky Mount, NC on January 30, 1936, to Benjamin F. and Willie Mae Hedgepeth. He attended Rocky Mount High School where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Lottie Lee Hedgepeth in 1955. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954 proudly serving 4 years in Texas and Japan.
Shazy Gifts opens in Hamlet
Shazy Gifts, located on West Hamlet Avenue, celebrated their grand opening with the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
James Cameron's deep-sea exhibit opens at Raleigh museum
"Challenging the Deep," the new exhibit from explorer and filmmaker James Cameron, is open at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub.
'It's very painful': Raleigh family mourns loss of loved one killed while working at recovery center
"She was a wife, a sister, a mother to four children, a cousin, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, and to everyone else -- a friend."
Stanly News & Press
Atrium considers selling 10 assisted living beds at Stanly Manor
Atrium Health Skilled Nursing Facilities, which oversees several nursing homes in the region, is considering selling 10 licensed adult care beds at Stanly Manor. A public notice appeared in the weekend edition of The Stanly News & Press stating that the nonprofit “provides notice that it plans to consider a resolution declaring its intent to sell the operating rights and other intangible assets utilized in connection with the 10 licensed adult care home beds at Stanly Manor at its next regularly scheduled board meeting.”
