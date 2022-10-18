Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
5 Stocks That Turned a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million
All of these businesses slowly made millionaires out of everyday investors.
Motley Fool
These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?
Tenable is the leader in an important segment of the cybersecurity industry, and it's growing at an accelerating pace. MercadoLibre stock is trading near the cheapest valuation since it became a public company in 2007. CrowdStrike is chasing a $97 billion opportunity, opening the door to a long growth runway.
NASDAQ
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.
Investing in Warren Buffett's biggest holdings can be a winning tactic, but don't overlook the companies that occupy smaller positions in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.
NASDAQ
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
CNBC
Buy shares of Netflix on the market’s next pullback, Jim Cramer says
"You put it on the top of your shopping list, you wait for the next pullback in the averages … and then you pull the trigger," he said. His comments come after Netflix stock closed up 13% on Wednesday after it reported a top and bottom line beat in its third-quarter results. The streaming giant revealed that it added 2.41 million net subscribers during the quarter, topping its forecast for 1 million new subscribers.
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
Stocks Rise, Housing Data, Netflix, United Airlines and Tesla Earnings in Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, October 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher As Inflation Worries Resurface. U.S. equity futures edged modestly higher Wednesday, with stocks looking to extend their two-day rally in the face of another set of disappointing U.K. inflation data that clipped investor sentiment and pushed the dollar higher against its global peers.
Netflix reverses subscriber slump, shares surge 14%
LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) reversed customer losses that had hammered its stock this year and projected more growth ahead, reassuring Wall Street as it prepares to offer a new streaming option with advertising.
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) beats analysts’ expectations
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock surges 14.41% (As on October 19, 11:45:48 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company top earnings and revenue estimates, while subscriptions also beat expectations. Revenue, operating income and membership slightly exceeded the company’s forecast during the quarter, with big hits across TV and film. Netflix said it launched some of its most-watched series and films of all time, including Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Stranger Things S4, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The Gray Man, and Purple Hearts. For Q3, operating income totaled $1.5 billion vs. $1.8 billion in Q3’21. Operating income was above our beginning-of-quarter forecast, partially due to higher revenue, as well as a shift in timing of some spend from Q3 to Q4. As a result, operating margin of 19% was above the 16% forecast. The four percentage point year-over-year decline in operating margin is almost entirely due to the appreciation in the US dollar vs. most other currencies during this period.
Netflix Just Released Its New Earnings Report. Was it a Bust or a Boom?
The streaming giant had been hemorrhaging subscribers this year.
What's Going On With Netflix Shares
Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading marginally lower by 0.89% to $242.88 during Tuesday's trading session in anticipation of the company's third-quarter earnings report, confirmed for today's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Netflix is expected to report revenue of $7.84 billion on EPS of $2.13. What's Going On...
NASDAQ
Is Roblox Stock a Buy Now?
Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) stock price surged 20% on Oct. 17 after the gaming platform company revealed its September key growth metrics. It believes its bookings rose 11%-15% year-over-year during the month, even after absorbing a 6% impact from unfavorable foreign exchange rates. Its daily active users (DAUs) increased 23% to...
Netflix Investors Hit The Buy Button After Q3 Earnings, But Analysts Are Cautious On Ad-Supported Plan: Here's Why
Shares of Netflix Inc NFLX rose sharply Tuesday after the market close after the streaming giant reported third-quarter financials that beat analysts’ expectations. The Street is sharing updated thoughts on what’s ahead for Netflix as it works to return to growth and launch its ad-supported platform. The Netflix...
Netflix Stock Surges As Q3 Subscriber Gains, Blowout Earnings Help Re-Take Global Streaming Lead From Disney+
Netflix (NFLX) shares are set for their strongest opening bell gain in six year Wednesday after the streaming media service blasted Wall Street's third quarter earnings forecast and added more than 2.4 million new subscribers ahead of the launch of its highly-anticipated ad-supported service next month. Hits such as 'Stranger...
Netflix rebounds from recent subscriber losses with 3Q gain
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix reversed its recent subscriber losses with a summertime gain that management is hoping to build upon with the upcoming launch of a cheaper version of the video streaming service that will include ads for the first time. The Los Gatos, California, company disclosed Tuesday that it picked up 2.4 million subscribers during the July-September period, a comeback from a loss of 1.2 million customers during the first half of the year amid stiffer competition and soaring inflation that’s squeezing household budgets. Netflix now boasts 223 million subscribers, enabling the company to at least temporarily reclaim the mantle as the world’s largest video streaming service. Walt Disney Co. eclipsed Netflix in August when it reported its service had 221 million subscribers, a number that will be updated Nov. 8 when Disney is scheduled to report its summertime results. “Thank God, we are done with shrinking quarters,” Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings exclaimed in a video conference call Tuesday. “We are back to positivity.”
NASDAQ
My Top Real Estate Stock to Buy in October
Now that the real estate market seems to be following the stock market in its descent, it may not seem like a great time to diversify your portfolio with real estate. But not all real estate stocks are feeling the same heat. Take real estate investment trust (REIT) Iron Mountain...
