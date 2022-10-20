Shop Must-Own Decor for a Perfect Farmhouse-Themed Christmas

Produced in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It's about that time! People have many conflicting opinions about when you should start decorating for the holidays, but we say to simply do whatever makes you happy. Many people are looking to fill up their homes with Christmas cheer ASAP, and we're here to help!

Luckily, QVC has so much beautiful Christmas decor available to shop now. If you want to fill up your living room with farmhouse-chic decor that looks like it was plucked straight out of a Hallmark holiday movie, then you're in the right place! Check out 10 of our favorite picks below:

Don't stop at just the evergreen! Add more Christmas trees throughout your space with this set of mini metal decorative trees. They'll be the perfect accent on a coffee table or bookshelf!

Get the S/2 Galvanized Metal Decorative Trees by Valerie (originally $61.75) for just $49.34 at QVC!

Add a starry glow to the mantel above the fireplace with this metal stocking holder, outfitted with built-in LED lights. Grab one for everyone in the family to really light up the room!

Get the Glitzhome Christmas Marquee LED Light Star Stocking Holder (originally $30.94) for just $23.30 at QVC!

Changing up the throw pillows on your couch is always key to changing up the vibe in your home. This plaid pillow and its corner tassels will go beautifully with your Christmas decor!

Get the Ox Bay Woven Holiday Throw Pillow for just $32.99 at QVC!



If all you want to do is cozy up by the fire during Christmas — but you don't have an actual fireplace — this electric stove will be a game-changer. Santa won't mind!

Get the Comfort Glow Ashton Electric Stove for just $149.99 at QVC!

Of course, setting up your tree is the most important aspect of decorating for Christmas. This nine-foot tall spruce-like tree features multi-function, multi-color LED fairy lights. And can we talk about that clearance price?

Get the Home Reflections 9' Green Tree With Color Flip Fairy Lights (originally $1,052) for just $828.45 at QVC!

Whether you use them as centerpieces for the dinner table or to hang from the chandelier, these light-up, snowflake-adorned mason jars will add a stunning wintry touch to your home!

Get the Set of 3 Illuminated 6.5" Snowflake Mason Jars by Valerie for just $31.50 at QVC!



This fuzzy, snuggly blanket will be perfect for Christmas movie nights and early mornings sipping on peppermint lattes. Such a cozy find that will also look great in your space!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Geometric Blanket 45' x 60' for just $158 at QVC!

Adding some greenery to your decor will really help pull together that rustic, farmhouse-chic vibe. This long garland can be draped over a banister, mantel, doorway or table!

Get the 6' Leaves and Berry Garland by Lauren McBride for just $79 at QVC!

Candles in your window not only look pretty, but they add some serious warmth to your home (without the actual fire). These battery-operated candles have different modes too!

Get the Bethlehem Lights Set of 4 Premium Cordless Window Candles (originally $73) for just $62.97 at QVC!



Wooden decorations are also very important for perfecting your farmhouse decor, especially when it comes to the most iconic items like your Christmas tree. This wooden tree box collar will seriously make all the difference!

Get the Glitzhome Farmhouse Wooden Christmas TreeCollar 22" Med (originally $79.99) for just $74.41 at QVC!

