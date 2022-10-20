ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Must-Own Decor for a Perfect Farmhouse-Themed Christmas

Produced in collaboration with QVC. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It's about that time! People have many conflicting opinions about when you should start decorating for the holidays, but we say to simply do whatever makes you happy. Many people are looking to fill up their homes with Christmas cheer ASAP, and we're here to help!

Luckily, QVC has so much beautiful Christmas decor available to shop now. If you want to fill up your living room with farmhouse-chic decor that looks like it was plucked straight out of a Hallmark holiday movie, then you're in the right place! Check out 10 of our favorite picks below:

These Mini Metal Trees

Don't stop at just the evergreen! Add more Christmas trees throughout your space with this set of mini metal decorative trees. They'll be the perfect accent on a coffee table or bookshelf!

Was $61.75 On Sale: $49.34 You Save 20% See it!

Get the S/2 Galvanized Metal Decorative Trees by Valerie (originally $61.75) for just $49.34 at QVC!

This LED Stocking Holder

Add a starry glow to the mantel above the fireplace with this metal stocking holder, outfitted with built-in LED lights. Grab one for everyone in the family to really light up the room!

Was $30.94 On Sale: $23.30 You Save 25% See it!

Get the Glitzhome Christmas Marquee LED Light Star Stocking Holder (originally $30.94) for just $23.30 at QVC!

This Throw Pillow

Changing up the throw pillows on your couch is always key to changing up the vibe in your home. This plaid pillow and its corner tassels will go beautifully with your Christmas decor!

$32.99 See it!

Get the Ox Bay Woven Holiday Throw Pillow for just $32.99 at QVC!

This Electric Stove

If all you want to do is cozy up by the fire during Christmas — but you don't have an actual fireplace — this electric stove will be a game-changer. Santa won't mind!

$149.99 See it!

Get the Comfort Glow Ashton Electric Stove for just $149.99 at QVC!

This Dazzling Christmas Tree

Of course, setting up your tree is the most important aspect of decorating for Christmas. This nine-foot tall spruce-like tree features multi-function, multi-color LED fairy lights. And can we talk about that clearance price?

Was $1,052 On Sale: $828.45 You Save -82,745% See it!

Get the Home Reflections 9' Green Tree With Color Flip Fairy Lights (originally $1,052) for just $828.45 at QVC!

These Illuminated Mason Jars

Whether you use them as centerpieces for the dinner table or to hang from the chandelier, these light-up, snowflake-adorned mason jars will add a stunning wintry touch to your home!

$31.50 See it!

Get the Set of 3 Illuminated 6.5" Snowflake Mason Jars by Valerie for just $31.50 at QVC!

This Ultra-Soft Blanket

This fuzzy, snuggly blanket will be perfect for Christmas movie nights and early mornings sipping on peppermint lattes. Such a cozy find that will also look great in your space!

$158.00 See it!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Geometric Blanket 45' x 60' for just $158 at QVC!

This Leaves and Berry Garland

Adding some greenery to your decor will really help pull together that rustic, farmhouse-chic vibe. This long garland can be draped over a banister, mantel, doorway or table!

$79.00 See it!

Get the 6' Leaves and Berry Garland by Lauren McBride for just $79 at QVC!

These Cordless Window Candles

Candles in your window not only look pretty, but they add some serious warmth to your home (without the actual fire). These battery-operated candles have different modes too!

Was $73 On Sale: $62.97 You Save 14% See it!

Get the Bethlehem Lights Set of 4 Premium Cordless Window Candles (originally $73) for just $62.97 at QVC!

This Tree Collar

Wooden decorations are also very important for perfecting your farmhouse decor, especially when it comes to the most iconic items like your Christmas tree. This wooden tree box collar will seriously make all the difference!

Was $79.99 On Sale: $74.41 You Save 7% See it!

Get the Glitzhome Farmhouse Wooden Christmas TreeCollar 22" Med (originally $79.99) for just $74.41 at QVC!

Looking for more? Explore all Christmas decor at QVC here !

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

