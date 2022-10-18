Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Harsher charges proposed for drug distributors as drug overdoses increase in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 60 people have died this year from overdosing on drugs in Chatham County, surpassing overdose deaths in 2021. Counter Narcotics Team Director Michael Sarhatt gave a report to Chatham County commissioners on drug overdose deaths. He says most recent numbers from the Medical...
wtoc.com
Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
WTGS
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for Glennville homicide
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who was wanted for murder in a Tattnall County homicide investigation. Jamie Christopher Ellis, 22, was taken into custody in Ridgeland, South Carolina, after deputies found him at a...
US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
claxtonenterprise.com
Additional arrest made in check forgery scam; others wanted
Last week, The Claxton Enterprise reported on a months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies, which yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries that occurred in Evans County. As of Wednesday, October 19, a total of 22 suspects had been apprehended by or voluntarily surrendered to ECSO...
WJCL
Police arrest 3 protesters outside missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon's home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Landfill search for Quinton Simon's remains pauses during the weekend. Chatham County Police were called out to the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon Friday night and arrested three protestors. CCPD was initially called for complaints of people being disorderly. Police tell WJCL...
Police search for person of interest in check fraud case
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to check fraud. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717, Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit a tip online.
WJCL
EXCLUSIVE: Police ask commissioners for $250K to offset expenses from Quinton Simon search
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, Chatham County’s Board of Commissioners approved the reallocation of $250,000 from the school zone camera fund to police to support an "active long-term investigation." WJCL pressed police to find out what that was. We have learned exclusively that those funds are going...
Why hasn’t anyone been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Quinton Simon?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It has now been more than two weeks since Quinton Simon was last seen. The 20-month-old toddler is the center of a massive search effort that now focuses on a Chatham County landfill. Only the WSAV Investigative Unit has the photo of the toddler’s mom out drinking at a beach bar […]
Quinton Simon’s family seen at Georgia bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
Yulee Middle School student arrested for bringing unloaded gun, bullets to school, NCSO says
YULEE, Fla. — A student was arrested after bringing an unloaded gun and bullets to Yulee Middle School on Thursday, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said. NCSO said it learned that an 8th grader, who was not identified by deputies, had brought a gun to school in his backpack and was immediately detained.
wtoc.com
1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute at Hinesville residence
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a domestic dispute in Hinesville’s Summerwind Condos on Brett Drive. Hinesville Police say the shooting happened late Thursday night. They say a man and a woman were both shot. The man died from his...
Savannah Police Department pledges to add more women officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has joined other progressive law enforcement agencies in signing the 30×30 Pledge, with the goal of increasing the number of women serving the citizens of Savannah as a law enforcement officer. The 30×30 Pledge is a series of low and no-cost actions that policing agencies can […]
WJCL
Traffic Alert: Chatham County Parkway experiences lane closures after crane hits powerlines
SAVANNAH, Ga. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your WJCL certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic alert has been issued for Chatham County Parkway. Both east and westbound lanes along Chatham Parkway are currently closed after a crane hit some powerlines. Initially, only eastbound lanes were shut down for...
WJCL
Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
wtoc.com
Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System says a bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to the school system, they had been notified about the arrested earlier this afternoon. They say when the incident happened, there were two students on the bus. The...
WJCL
Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
6 kids hurt in Wayne County bus crash last Friday
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine children had a scare they’ll never forget last Friday when the school bus they were riding in overturned. The bus ran off the road into a ditch and then rolled into a creek embankment on Buffalo Road, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash left six children hurt […]
