Mcintosh County, GA

wtoc.com

Three people arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police say they arrested three people outside of the home of missing 1-year-old Quinton Simon. Police say they were called out twice Friday night to Buckhalter Road for complaints of people being disorderly. Three people were blocking the driveway of the toddler’s home, preventing people from being able to leave, according to officers.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

Additional arrest made in check forgery scam; others wanted

Last week, The Claxton Enterprise reported on a months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies, which yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries that occurred in Evans County. As of Wednesday, October 19, a total of 22 suspects had been apprehended by or voluntarily surrendered to ECSO...
WSAV News 3

Police search for person of interest in check fraud case

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to check fraud. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717, Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit a tip online.
wtoc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute at Hinesville residence

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a domestic dispute in Hinesville’s Summerwind Condos on Brett Drive. Hinesville Police say the shooting happened late Thursday night. They say a man and a woman were both shot. The man died from his...
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department pledges to add more women officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has joined other progressive law enforcement agencies in signing the 30×30 Pledge, with the goal of increasing the number of women serving the citizens of Savannah as a law enforcement officer. The 30×30 Pledge is a series of low and no-cost actions that policing agencies can […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System says a bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to the school system, they had been notified about the arrested earlier this afternoon. They say when the incident happened, there were two students on the bus. The...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police investigating hit-and-run death of 20-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a hit and run crash on I-516 that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered an adult woman in the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being struck […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

6 kids hurt in Wayne County bus crash last Friday

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine children had a scare they’ll never forget last Friday when the school bus they were riding in overturned. The bus ran off the road into a ditch and then rolled into a creek embankment on Buffalo Road, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash left six children hurt […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA

