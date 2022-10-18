When you walk into a classroom and are welcomed by the face of a substitute teacher (nicknamed Mr. T), you either smile in delight knowing that it’s going to be an easy period, or frown in frustration because having a substitute teacher means the chapter test that you wanted to get over with would be postponed. Nevertheless, you could feel the once-quiet atmosphere begin to melt into giggles and whispers as your classmates gossip and chatter.

ARCADIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO