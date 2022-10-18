ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Week 6 offensive snap counts and observations vs. Seahawks

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gB4xN_0idjblbJ00

The Arizona Cardinals played 71 offensive snaps on Sunday in their 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Who played?

Let’s take a look at the individual snap counts for the Cardinals, grouped by position.

Quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7Wlq_0idjblbJ00
(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray, 71

Murray again played every snap. Colt McCoy was active for the first time on Sunday.

Running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9k6d_0idjblbJ00
 (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Eno Benjamin, 62; Keaontay Ingram, 9

The Cardinals did not appear to have had any plays with two running backs on the field. Ingram simply gave Benjamin a breather.

Wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNPoS_0idjblbJ00
(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Rondale Moore, 70; Marquise Brown, 68; A.J. Green, 49; Javon Wims, 5; Greg Dortch, 4

Dortch’s playing time has dwindled with Moore’s return. Even practice squad elevation Javon Wims had more playing time.

Tight end

Zach Ertz, 68; Trey McBride, 20

Ertz continues to play almost every snap and, this week, Stephen Anderson did not get any playing time on offense.

Offensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypFtz_0idjblbJ00
 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

D.J. Humphries, 71; Sean Harlow, 71; Will Hernandez, 71; Kelvin Beachum, 71; Max Garcia, 49; Justin Pugh, 22

Pugh might have played the last snaps of his career. He is done for the season and might be done with his career.

Garcia is likely the starter on Thursday.

