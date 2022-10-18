Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie hailed the mentality of his team after a nine-wicket victory over West Indies clinched their place in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.Having recovered from a 31-run defeat to Zimbabwe by beating Scotland, Balbirnie’s side used that momentum to pull off another impressive display in Hobart.Although Brandon King scored an unbeaten 62, Ireland’s spinners helped restrict the batting attack, with Gareth Delany taking three for 16 and Sami Singh one for 11 from his two overs, as West Indies posted 146 for five.Openers Paul Stirling and Balbirnie then made 73 for the first...

18 HOURS AGO