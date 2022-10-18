Read full article on original website
Gareth Bale hails Wales World Cup play-off win as 'greatest game of his life'
Gareth Bale was unable to hold back his joy after Wales secured their spot at their first World Cup since 1958 with a 1-0 play-off win over Ukraine.
Cook Islands beat Wales 18-12 in Rugby League World Cup
LEIGH, England (AP) — The Cook Islands came from behind twice to beat Wales 18-12 in their Rugby League World Cup opener on Wednesday. The Kukis earned only their second World Cup win and first since 2013 when they beat Wales in Wales. The Cooks started as pre-match favorites...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: New Zealand 57-0 Scotland - Bryan Easson's side knocked out
Tries: Holmes 2, Leti-l'iga, Hirini, Mikaele-Tu'u, Fitzpatrick, Wickliffe 2, Roos; Cons: Holmes 6. Scotland are out of the Rugby World Cup after a heavy defeat by hosts New Zealand in Whangarei. Renee Holmes, Ayesha Leti-l'iga, Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Renee Wickliffe, and Maia Roos all crossed for the...
BBC
Jofra Archer to travel with England Lions to UAE as part of injury comeback
Jofra Archer will travel with the England Lions squad for training in the United Arab Emirates next month as he continues to recover from injury. Bowler Archer, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries. Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence and 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Cardiff Rugby v Stormers (Sat)
United Rugby Championship: Cardiff Rugby v Stormers. Venue: Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 23 October, BBC Two Wales and online from 17:50 BST and later on demand.
BBC
PDRL World Cup: England, Australia, Wales, New Zealand compete in first event
Venues: Victoria Park & Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates: 23-30 October. Coverage: Watch first round of round-robin matches, third-place play-off and final live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online. The first Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup begins on Sunday, with the opening two group games being shown...
BBC
Courtney Lawes: Northampton forward will not join up with England in Jersey
Courtney Lawes will not join up with the England squad in Jersey next week as he continues to recover from concussion. The Northampton forward, who captained England to their series win in Australia last summer, has only played for his club once this season. He suffered a head injury in...
Gutsy Wallaroos defeat Wales to stampede into World Cup quarter finals
Australia defeated Wales 13-7 to enter final eight of Rugby World Cup, with eight points from Lori Cramer the difference in a grinding victory
Australia and Scotland unite for touching memorial to fallen rugby league player Liam Hampson at World Cup with the Kangaroos and Bravehearts marking minute's silence
While there was plenty to celebrate in the Australian Kangaroos win over Scotland, both teams also took the time to farewell Aussie footy player Liam Hampson who tragically lost his life this week. The Redcliffe Dolphins player was holiday through Europe with NRL players and good friends Alexander 'AJ' Brimson,...
‘This means everything’: Ireland proud to advance at T20 World Cup with upset over West Indies
Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie hailed the mentality of his team after a nine-wicket victory over West Indies clinched their place in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.Having recovered from a 31-run defeat to Zimbabwe by beating Scotland, Balbirnie’s side used that momentum to pull off another impressive display in Hobart.Although Brandon King scored an unbeaten 62, Ireland’s spinners helped restrict the batting attack, with Gareth Delany taking three for 16 and Sami Singh one for 11 from his two overs, as West Indies posted 146 for five.Openers Paul Stirling and Balbirnie then made 73 for the first...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Scotland captain Richie Berrington says side can be proud despite exit
Scotland can "walk away really proud" from the T20 World Cup despite failing to progress from the first round, insists captain Richie Berrington. The Scots stunned two-time champions West Indies in their opener in Australia, only to lose from a strong position against Ireland. That set up Friday's winner-takes-all tie...
