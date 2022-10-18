ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newman Volunteer Opportunity: Make-A-Wish Foundation

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?”. – Martin Luther King, Jr. Service is one of the pillars of Newman University. Year-round, students, staff and faculty are encouraged to donate their time and talents to nonprofit organizations in the Wichita community and beyond.
International student overcomes adversity, pursues dream at Newman

First-year student Elginique Dames may have grown up on the main tropical island of the Bahamas, but her life hasn’t always been warm and sunny. Her father, who worked as a police officer, was shot and killed in his driveway when Elginique was just 4 years old. From then...
Newman CKI hosts campus-wide clothing drive through Nov. 18

Circle K International (CKI) is accepting new and gently used clothing items now through Nov. 18 to support ShowerUp Wichita. ShowerUp Wichita is a mobile shower unit to help those experiencing homelessness. Its mission is to “shower grace, hope and love” by providing individuals with an opportunity for a hot shower and a space for basic hygiene.
