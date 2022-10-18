ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Expecting Mom, 26, Was ‘Itching Through Her Skin Until She Bled’ But Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Pregnancy-Related Hormones:’ It Was Cancer

Saoirse Macfarlane was pregnant when she first started experiencing sings of her lymphoma. Sadly, those symptoms were shrugged off as pregnancy-related hormone issues until after her baby was born. Some of Macfarlane’s symptoms included an intense itchiness, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue. Now, she’s urging others to push...
Firefighters Save Lifeless Dog By Performing Mouth-To-Snout Resuscitation After Being Pulled From Fire

In Wausau, Wisconsin firefighters were called to the scene of a burning house. When they arrived they quickly busted into the house to search for any people who may be unconscious. While clearing the house they came across an unconscious body but when they got closer they noticed it was a big Labrador Retriever. The firefighters immediately picked up the dog and brought it outside for some fresh air. After noticing the dog was not responding, they knew they needed to resuscitate the poor lab.
