Tiger Woods reveals time Mark O'Meara walked out of their round in disgust
Tiger Woods has revealed how Mark O'Meara walked off during their round of golf at Isleworth just days before Woods went on to win The Masters in 1997. Woods, speaking to Golf Digest, discussed the time that he shot a magic round of 59 with his close friend O'Meara and then followed it up with another low one where he started the round with a birdie and a hole-in-one.
LIV Golf boss: When I said I'd create my own majors I was "misrepresented"
The chief executive of Golf Saudi has claimed his comments about LIV Golf creating their own major championships were "misrepresented" in a wide-ranging expose by The New Yorker. An in-depth feature was published this week which quoted Majed Al Sorour where he discussed a number of topics such as LIV...
What is the highest score a golfer can have on a single hole for their handicap?
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO - DECEMBER 06: Viktor Hovland of Norway looks on over the 13th green during the final round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleón Golf Club on December 06, 2020 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) Millions of golfers carry...
PGA Tour Makes Significant Move Against LIV Golf
The feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is reaching a new level as the PGA Tour tries to take on LIV through a different approach. According to ESPN, the PGA Tour has filed a federal lawsuit against the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and fund governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, financier of LIV Golf. Per the report, the complaint was filed under seal in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.
What are net and gross scores in golf?
When golfers play golf, they're keeping score for each hole and their entire round. However, many golfers are technically keeping two scores when they play -- a gross score and a net score. But lots of people don't understand what gross and net divisions mean in a competition or what the difference is between those two numbers.
"Pathetic" Jordan Spieth ignores wife Annie's advice, misses 16-inch putt!
Few things are certain in this life but one of them is Jordan Spieth doing something absolutely hilarious and maddening at the same time. Of course, Spieth will not find this funny. Not one bit. It appears that his wife Annie might even chew his ear off after ignoring her key bit of advice that helped him claim his 13th PGA Tour victory last season at RBC Heritage.
‘That’s just pathetic’ – Jordan Spieth leaves fans stunned after major error on green
Jordan Spieth endured a lacklustre opening day at the CJ Cup, with his frustrations seemingly boiling over late in his round to the dismay of many of his fans. Sitting four over through 15, the Texan faced a long birdie effort on the 16th hole which he was able to cozy up beside the cup.
Rory McIlroy reclaims world No 1 spot with victory in CJ Cup
Defending champion Rory McIlroy produced a final round of 67 to secure victory at the CJ Cup and regain the world No 1 spot. The 33-year-old Northern Irishman produced seven birdies to finish on 17 under par at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina, a shot ahead of American Kurt Kitayama, despite bogeying the final two holes.
2022 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned her 18th-career LPGA Tour win at Oak Valley Country Club in South Korea. Ko put on a masterclass on Sunday, in perhaps the finest round of what she has called her most consistent season. She shot 7-under 65 in the final round, running away from the field for a four-shot win on 21-under 267.
Report: Final round broadcast LIV Golf Tour viewing figures REVEALED
The final round broadcasts of the LIV Golf Invitational Series are reportedly struggling to reach half the average third-round audience of PGA Tour events, GOLF are reporting. According to documents obtained by the publication's James Colgan: "LIV's final-round coverage has regularly struggled to reach half of the PGA Tour's average third-round audience of 1.8m viewers, while coverage from the league's international stops has struggled to reach one-fifth of the Tour average."
Pros Teaching Joes: Do these 5 things to drill every 5-footer
Ever have those days where you’d rather face a 205-yard carry off a downslope and over water than a 5-foot putt?. Could be my shaky stroke, or inattention to detail or early-onset yips, but whatever the cause 5-footers to me increasingly have been feeling like 25-footers. Which is why...
What do the words ‘in’ and ‘out’ mean on a golf scorecard, and why are they on them?
If you've ever played golf before, or maybe even miniature golf, you've no doubt seen the words "in" and "out" on a golf scorecard. But what do those words mean, and why are they on the golf scorecard?. What do the words 'in' and 'out' mean on a golf scorecard?
