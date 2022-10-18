Read full article on original website
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Would You Stay at This Haunted Hotel in Southeast Minnesota?
There is a hotel in southeast Minnesota that couples often book when they are seeking a romantic getaway. It is a beautiful place that was built way back in 1875. The historic hotel sits next to the Mississippi River and has 67 Victorian rooms and a really great restaurant available for guests.
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Have You Ever Been On A Minnesota Junk Hunt? Check This One Out!
I was scrolling through Instagram last night during the breaks on Thursday Night Football when I came across this Instagram post from Destination Duluth that gave me pause. It's a billboard for a 'junk hunt', my inner 7-year-old busted a gut laughing just on the title alone, but after I went to their website I just might try to take some time and check it out, if I can.
Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota
INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
8 Haunted Minnesota Places Featured On Television
Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. It's great to gather around the TV and see what haunted...
kvrr.com
3D virtual walkthrough of Paul Wellstone Memorial released
NEAR EVELETH, Minn. (KVRR) – The family of Minnesota Senator Paul Wellstone launches a 3D virtual tour of his memorial near where his plane crashed. Twelve days before the election in 2002 a plane with Wellstone, his wife Sheila, their daughter Marcia and campaign staffers Tom Lapic, Mary McEvoy and Will McLaughlin crashed while trying to land.
Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
lakesarearadio.net
Leave the Lights on to Honor Jacob Wetterling on Saturday
(KNSI) — On October 22nd, 1989, the small town of St. Joseph was shaken to its core when ten-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted while riding his bike home from the store. Residents around central Minnesota are asked to leave their porch lights on in memory of Jacob and all...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
hot967.fm
Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball
On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
youngfarmers.org
Nick and Amelia Neaton, MN
Sweet Beet Farm is a small, 10-member CSA run by the husband-and-wife team of Nick and Amelia Neaton in Watertown, Minnesota (located 30 minutes west of Minneapolis). Nick and Amelia are in their first year as a full-fledged farm operation and despite no advertising budget and no fancy website, they’ve still managed to get the MN governor’s family as a CSA subscriber along with juggling off-farm jobs and investing their hearts and minds in the growing sustainable agriculture movement in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Scammers Are Targeting Minnesota Women With These Apps
Unfortunately, scammers are everywhere and targeting everyone these days. There is one specific scam that is getting a lot of attention because of recently released data that shows the number of victims grew from 467,361 in 2019 to 847,376 last year. The FBI says these people lost nearly $7-billion. There...
11 Picture-Perfect Minnesota Airbnb’s to Stay in This Winter
If you want to get away for a little bit this winter but you don't want to go too far from home, I've got some amazing places that you can stay right here in Minnesota! Take a trip to one of these cozy, picture-perfect Minnesota Airbnb's this winter and you won't forget it.
Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It
It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
We Asked, You Answered. The Most Popular Frozen Pizza in Central MN Is…
Frozen pizza. It's really come a long way. It used to be that we had about two choices. And neither one of them could even kind of compare to a pizza that you would get from a regular pizzeria. Frozen pizza used to be so gross. I mean seriously. Those pizzas that you can get five for $5. They are still available too... and just consider that you really do get what you pay for in some cases.
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
