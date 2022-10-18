There may not have heretofore been a huge amount of overlap between revered musician Ben Harper’s audience and the one commanded by pop superstar Harry Styles. But that may be part of the point in Styles having enlisted Harper to open his entire sold-out 15-concert run of shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, where both singer-songwriters will be playing to about 150,000 people between Oct. 23 and the engagement’s closing night Nov. 15. Styles doesn’t need to be pulling many “cred” moves anymore to be taken seriously as an artist with an expansive palette — that’s already pretty well-established at...

