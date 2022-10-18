Read full article on original website
Neutral colors remain popular in design styles
CLEVELAND – Sherwin-Williams introduced Redend Point SW 9081, a calming blush-beige, as its 2023 Color of the Year. The soft neutral color works well for interiors and exteriors, the company says. "Redend Point was inspired by the idea of finding beauty beyond ourselves. It is a heartening hue that...
Northway Industries names director of sales
Northway Industries, a leader in contract manufacturing for the furniture and wood-related industries, has named Deborah Beccasio as its new director of sales. She succeeds Elwyn Peachey, who was named company president in January. The company was ranked #284 on the FDMC 300 ranking of the top woodworking industry companies...
Krylon’s 2023 Color of the Year: Spanish Moss
CLEVELAND - Krylon, a brand of Sherwin-Williams, announced Spanish Moss as its 2023 Color of the Year. The natural hue offers “the power of green” in a matte finish with thoughtful gray undertones to maintain an understated look of luxury that pairs well with a variety of textures and sheens, the company says.
SIBO 2022, Quebec's woodworking show, launches Thursday
DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec -- Salon Industriel du Bois Ouvré (SIBO) begins its three-day run on Thursday, October 27 at the Centrexpo Cogeco. The event will showcase leading-edge technology, software solutions, and front-of-trend hardware especially for the robust Quebec secondary wood products industry. In addition, SIBO will feature eight free technical and business management presentations all delivered on the show floor.
JCHS: Sharp slowdown projected in home remodeling
Annual gains in improvement and maintenance expenditures to owner-occupied homes are expected to decline sharply by the middle of next year, according to the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) released by the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. The LIRA projects year-over-year...
