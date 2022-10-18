Read full article on original website
DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec -- Salon Industriel du Bois Ouvré (SIBO) begins its three-day run on Thursday, October 27 at the Centrexpo Cogeco. The event will showcase leading-edge technology, software solutions, and front-of-trend hardware especially for the robust Quebec secondary wood products industry. In addition, SIBO will feature eight free technical and business management presentations all delivered on the show floor.
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
A Korean Air plane has overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines
DES MOINES, Iowa – Demand for architectural design services was up for the 20th consecutive month, according to a report released by The American Institute of Architects (AIA). While the September survey reported a score of 51.7, it was down slightly from 53.3 in August. Any score above 50...
