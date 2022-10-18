Read full article on original website
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com
SIBO preview video: Cienapps ERP software
DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec – Cienapps, a developer of ERP software, will conduct product demonstrations continuously throughout all three days of Salon Industriel du Bois Ouvré (SIBO), October 27-29 at Centrexpo Cogeco. The company says its software is based on the wood product industry’s best practices for management and production...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Upholstery furniture maker to triple in size
ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Upholstery furniture maker Lancaster Inc. plans to relocate and expand with a $5 million investment in a new North Carolina facility. Lancaster is building a 60,000-square-foot plant that the company says is more than three times the size of its current location. The company said it intends to retain its current 25 full-time employees and create at least 27 new jobs with an average annual salary of $46,000 over five years, according to the county Economic Development Corporation.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Free cutting-edge education sessions ready to take the SIBO Live stage
DRUMMONDVILLE, Quebec -- Salon Industriel du Bois Ouvré (SIBO), a trade event exclusively created for the Quebec wood industry, will feature eight free business management and technical presentations. Each of the educational sessions, including daily keynotes, will be presented at the SIBO Live stage right on the show floor...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Steelcase launches Better Futures Community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Steelcase launched a social innovation program designed to explore new approaches to reducing inequalities, accessing quality education and protecting the planet. The Steelcase Better Futures Community explores, invests and accelerates new ideas and practices in collaboration with organizations throughout the world. "Our world faces many tough...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Honoring the world’s forests
In a White House proclamation honoring National Forest Products Week, President Biden poignantly said, “We give thanks for the beauty of our forests and the bounty they provide: from the lumber in our homes and the paper we print to the medicines we take, the water we drink, and the air we breathe.”
Comments / 0