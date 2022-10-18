ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Upholstery furniture maker Lancaster Inc. plans to relocate and expand with a $5 million investment in a new North Carolina facility. Lancaster is building a 60,000-square-foot plant that the company says is more than three times the size of its current location. The company said it intends to retain its current 25 full-time employees and create at least 27 new jobs with an average annual salary of $46,000 over five years, according to the county Economic Development Corporation.

