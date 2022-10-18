Read full article on original website
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
ieefa.org
Philippines issues 40 offshore wind deals with potential of 30 gigawatts
The Department of Energy said Thursday it issued 40 offshore wind service contracts with a potential capacity of 30,000 megawatts. “We have issued the offshore wind service contracts to about 20 offshore wind developers, and this involves around 40 offshore wind contracts with an equivalent of about 30 GW of potential capacity, only for offshore wind,” Energy assistant secretary Mylene Capongcol said.
ieefa.org
Adani exploring Morocco deal for Europe electricity and fuel supply
Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest person, is in exploratory talks for a giant renewables project in Morocco, which would aim to supply electricity and emissions-free fuel to Europe. Adani’s coal-to-ports conglomerate is considering building wind and solar generation plants in the North African nation and facilities to produce green hydrogen...
