ieefa.org

Philippines issues 40 offshore wind deals with potential of 30 gigawatts

The Department of Energy said Thursday it issued 40 offshore wind service contracts with a potential capacity of 30,000 megawatts. “We have issued the offshore wind service contracts to about 20 offshore wind developers, and this involves around 40 offshore wind contracts with an equivalent of about 30 GW of potential capacity, only for offshore wind,” Energy assistant secretary Mylene Capongcol said.
ieefa.org

Adani exploring Morocco deal for Europe electricity and fuel supply

Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest person, is in exploratory talks for a giant renewables project in Morocco, which would aim to supply electricity and emissions-free fuel to Europe. Adani’s coal-to-ports conglomerate is considering building wind and solar generation plants in the North African nation and facilities to produce green hydrogen...

