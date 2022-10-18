Read full article on original website
Philippines issues 40 offshore wind deals with potential of 30 gigawatts
The Department of Energy said Thursday it issued 40 offshore wind service contracts with a potential capacity of 30,000 megawatts. “We have issued the offshore wind service contracts to about 20 offshore wind developers, and this involves around 40 offshore wind contracts with an equivalent of about 30 GW of potential capacity, only for offshore wind,” Energy assistant secretary Mylene Capongcol said.
Southern China city plans 43.3-gigawatt offshore wind project
A city in southern China is planning an offshore wind farm bigger than all of the power plants in Norway combined. Chaozhou, in Guangdong province, intends to start work on the 43.3-gigawatt project before 2025, according to a copy of the city’s five-year plan posted on industry publication bjx.com. The wind farm will be built between 75 and 185 kilometers (47 and 115 miles) off the city’s coast on the Taiwan Strait.
New Zealand government sets 50% renewables target by 2035
At the end of a week of big climate and renewables announcements from its Pacific neighbours, the New Zealand government has set a target of 50% renewables for total final energy consumption by 2035. The target was confirmed alongside the publication, on Friday, of the terms of reference for the...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2028
The timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average has three amazing bargains capable of delivering triple-digit returns hiding in plain sight.
French chateaux brace for huge winter heating bills
Inside his French chateau on the riverbanks of the Loire, Xavier Leleve dreads to find out how much it will cost to heat the 12th-century building this winter. Usually, Leleve pays 15,000 to 20,000 euros ($14,800 to $19,700) in heating, electricity and gas each winter to keep the Meung-sur-Loire castle up and running.
