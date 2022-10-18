Read full article on original website
Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan explains Daisy's fears in Sinead story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Charlotte Jordan has weighed in on Daisy's struggle to deal with the ghost of Daniel Osbourne's late wife Sinead. Daisy has recently considered moving in with Daniel (Rob Mallard) and Bertie, who's growing attached to her and has even called her "mummy". Their domestic bliss is somewhat marred by Daisy's insecurity as she's unable to live in a house that feels like a "Sinead shrine".
Emmerdale co-stars Laura Norton and Mark Jordon welcome baby girl
Emmerdale duo Laura Norton and Mark Jordon have become parents for the second time together – confirming their new baby's name while sharing some pictures. The real-life couple are best known for playing Kerry Wyatt and Daz Spencer on the ITV soap. They got engaged in 2018, the year before the end of Mark's second stint on the show, and announced they were expecting another baby back in August.
Emmerdale: Lisa Riley
I have to say the acting has been very hit and miss across the whole week so far but I’m surprised to say that I think Lisa Riley has been fantastic in every episode. I didn’t think I would have singled her out as the stand out performer but she has been great as Mandy Dingle! Her scenes as Liv died really got to me.
Emmerdale : Thursday the 20/10/22 - " As the Sun rises...."
Lots happening in the programme this Evening, so let's have a look at the ( scanty) spoilers .... As Dawn breaks, the village is in a bit of a mess ; tonight's episode sees Dianne and Eric venture out to check on the aftermath........ Music for the advert breaks, as...
Liv’s Finale (Emmerdale)
I always found the character of Liv to be rather poor and this was down to the majority of her storylines these past couple of years being about her alcoholism. Tonight, she was so different, and I have to say Isobel played her really well. It brought tears to my eyes when she spent her last moments with Aaron and Vinny.
Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'
Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
Emmerdale where is he ?
Little Leo seems to have been missing for some time. I thought with the storm he'd at least be mentioned. Little Leo seems to have been missing for some time. I thought with the storm he'd at least be mentioned. He has got to be with April. But where is...
Coronation Street's Bernie Winter gets surprising support in lookalike story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Bernie Winter has received surprising support in Coronation Street's doppelgänger story. The Weatherfield resident has been terrorised by Fern Lindon in recent weeks, with Fern using their unusual physical similarities to her advantage to commit crimes in Bernie's name. Friday's episode (October 21) saw Bernie...
Corrie, Wednesday 19/10. A Whole Heap of Mix Up Mix Up
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to the midweek episode discussion. Have to be honest - some of tonight's show looks pretty sickening to me, but I suppose there might be some good bits. Have a look at the spoilers, and see what you think... Summer, Asha and Nina...
Gangs of London director responds to shock 'spoiler' death
The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide. Gangs of London season 2 spoilers follow. Gangs of London executive producer and director Corin Hardy has shared some behind-the-scenes details about the show's latest shocking death. In this week's episode, I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu's character Alex took...
Married at First Sight UK's Matt and previous series contestant respond to dating rumours
Married at First Sight UK's Matt Murray and former contestant Marilyse Corrigan – who appeared on the show in 2021 – have responded to rumours that they're dating. Fans began to speculate the pair had struck up a relationship when they went on holiday to Turkey together, but the reality stars have now set the record straight.
The Peripheral's gruesome eyeball scene is more significant than you realised
The Peripheral spoilers follow. The Peripheral's gruesome eyeball scene is more significant than you realised. Taking place in a near-future where technology has altered society, the series stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, a young woman who discovers a secret connection to an alternate reality when hooked up to what she thinks is a VR game.
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco didn't agree with Penny's ending on the show
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco has revealed she didn't agree with the decision for Penny to become pregnant in the final season of the show. The actress shared her thoughts on Leonard and Penny's final storyline in Jessica Radloff's book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series and explained why she didn't necessarily agree with the writing choice.
2022 Week 5 (BBC Centenary) Spoiler Thread - PLEASE DO NOT POST SPOILER OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
It’s time for a new spoiler thread and a new weekly guessing game to go alongside it!. First, let’s extend our thanks to @davethorp for his hard work on obtaining the spoiler and sharing it with us. I’m sure we all agree that we are massively grateful for his input.
Friday Night Live - "Yesh Indeed" C4
I think this is the first non-Simpsons show I've watched on C4 for about three years. 12 mins in and bored shitless already. Will give it another 10, if no better its put the radio on. I'm watching for Julian Clary. Ok Julian Clary's on I'll stick around for a...
First trailer for unexpected RIPD sequel with Law & Order star
RIPD's unexpected follow-up movie has debuted a new trailer that stars Law & Order's Jeffrey Donovan in the lead role. Taking place in 1876, prequel RIPD 2: Rise of the Damned sees Donovan take on the role of Sheriff Roy Pulsipher, originally played by Jeff Bridges. The new cast features...
I’m A Celebrity signings
Well, I have to say, if Mike Tindall and Jill Scott have both signed up - plus Boy George and Chris Moyles - that’s four massive names that would have been excellent on Strictly. I know ITV have a lot of money they pay the stars on I’m A Celebrity, whereas the BBC pay Strictly stars a lot less, but my goodness it pales in comparison. The last two years were quite good for Strictly name-wise, but this year isn’t quite as strong.
Hollyoaks: What characters from 1995-2005 do you think WOULD fit in today's show
I done two polls recently asking whether a former family (The Hunters) and a former character (Scott Anderson) should return or not and I was surprised by the amount of people stating they wouldn't fit in today's show. So I thought I start a thread asking what characters from the...
Looking for mysteries pre-2010 ish
Mr Maggie has a wish to watch crime dramas or mysteries from the late '90s to mid 2000s. I wish to oblige him. His criteria is simple: well crafted stories that are well acted. Interesting scenery is a plus. Preferably set at some point during the LAST century up to the Swinging 60 s.
Netflix's Heartbreak High has future revealed beyond season 1
Netflix's Heartbreak High reboot has just been renewed for season two!. Inspired by the classic '90s drama of the same name, this coming-of-age series follows the students of Hartley High as they navigate everything from friendships and love, to sex and heartbreak. Of course, the news isn't too surprising. The...
