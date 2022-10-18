Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
Franklin News Post
On ‘Missy Elliott Day,’ hip hop superstar tells joyous Portsmouth crowd she always ‘took Virginia’ with her
And, her hometown came out to celebrate her. Portsmouth native and hip-hop star Missy Elliott returned to her alma mater, Manor High School, Monday afternoon for the dedication ceremony of “Missy Elliott Boulevard.”. “757, 804, seven cities, I am so proud to be from Portsmouth, Virginia,” Elliott yelled into...
Rap Star Missy Elliott Gets Her Own Street in Virginia
She might not be able to stand the rain but now she can stand on her very own street. That’s right, the Grammy Award-winning rap star Missy Elliott has earned her very own street in Virginia. On Monday (October 17), Elliott also received a key to the city, as...
Youngkin declares Missy Elliott Day in Virginia
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) honored hip-hop star Missy Elliott on Tuesday by declaring “Missy Elliott Day” across the state. The Virginia native, who is known for hits like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It,” grew up in Portsmouth, Va., becoming active in her church choir before forming R&B group Sista and rising to fame.
1 shot, 1 assaulted on 1st Avenue in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — One man was shot and another person suffered an injury in Suffolk Friday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Brewer Avenue for a report of a shooting. That's where officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another person who was hurt...
Portsmouth Vice Mayor: ‘The case against the city is a book of fairy tales’
“It is a book of fairy tales,” says Portsmouth Vice-Mayor De’Andre Barnes who spoke to 10 On Your Side regarding the 42-page wrongful termination lawsuit. “There isn’t anything in there that is true.”
Following the Funds: Newport News mayoral race likely to be the most expensive in history
EDITORS NOTE: The above video aired on Oct. 5. NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The race to be the next mayor of Virginia’s sixth-largest city is likely to be the most expensive in city history. And it’s not just because of inflation. Rather, it’s the date of the election a political expert believes will make […]
thenewjournalandguide.com
Portsmouth Loves Missy Elliott!
The city of Portsmouth held a street renaming ceremony for Portsmouth native and Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott, who graduated in 1990 from Manor High. McLean Street has been renamed Missy Elliot Boulevard and will run from Airline Boulevard to Greenwood Drive near Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino, which is currently under construction. McLean Street is named for George Tutton McLean, who developed the Cavalier Manor neighborhood in the 1950s.
Crews responded to garage fire on E Little Creek Road in Norfolk
According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed with flames.
Newport News hosts community block party to celebrate The Yard District
The block party will include live music from Brasswind, and a dedication to a new kinetic wind art sculpture, called “Fluidity”.
vabeach.com
7 Interesting Places in Virginia Beach
What is special in Virginia Beach? The Virginia Beaches are a great place to visit if you are looking for some fun in the sun. There are many different activities to do and places to see in the Virginia beach area. You can go to the beach, go fishing, go on a nature hike, or even just relax in a hammock and enjoy the view.
Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to reports of brandishing a firearm and a possible abduction in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.
Former police chief in Virginia weighs in on the search for Norfolk's new top cop
NORFOLK, Va. — Finding Norfolk’s new police chief is not an easy task. City leaders are about to post an advertisement for the position, more than six months after former Police Chief Larry Boone abruptly retired. Throughout the process, they’ve asked community members what qualities they want in...
Virginia’s first Amazon robotic fulfillment center opens in Suffolk
Virginia's first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center is open and operating in Suffolk. The facility adds 1,500 new jobs to Hampton Roads. The facility is filled with hundreds of robots helping workers get the job done.
travelawaits.com
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
Norfolk Police investigating double shooting on Duck Pond Road
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Rabid raccoon found in Newport News
According to a press release, the raccoon was found in the area of Denbigh High School and Denbigh Park.
WTKR
The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 9
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only three weeks remain in the high school football regular season. This week's action is headlined by a 757 Showdown featuring unbeaten Phoebus hosting Peninsula District rival Woodside. Thursday:. Menchville 30, Bethel 20. Warhill 55, Grafton 13. Friday:. Flint Hill 34, Norfolk Academy 28. Phoebus 41, Woodside...
Candidates vying for Portsmouth City Council discuss crime, drama and economic growth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Thursday night, people in Portsmouth heard from some of the candidates vying for five city council seats. Three of them are incumbents: Councilmen Bill Moody, Paul Battle and Chris Woodard. This possible shakeup comes after months of tension among the council. Between lawsuits, heated meetings and...
Virginia Beach forms cannabis task force
The task force's job will be to review all cannabis-related laws and make recommendations on how to regulate the industry in the resort city.
Comments / 0