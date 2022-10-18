ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Hill

Youngkin declares Missy Elliott Day in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) honored hip-hop star Missy Elliott on Tuesday by declaring “Missy Elliott Day” across the state. The Virginia native, who is known for hits like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It,” grew up in Portsmouth, Va., becoming active in her church choir before forming R&B group Sista and rising to fame.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

1 shot, 1 assaulted on 1st Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — One man was shot and another person suffered an injury in Suffolk Friday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Brewer Avenue for a report of a shooting. That's where officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and another person who was hurt...
SUFFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Portsmouth Loves Missy Elliott!

The city of Portsmouth held a street renaming ceremony for Portsmouth native and Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott, who graduated in 1990 from Manor High. McLean Street has been renamed Missy Elliot Boulevard and will run from Airline Boulevard to Greenwood Drive near Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino, which is currently under construction. McLean Street is named for George Tutton McLean, who developed the Cavalier Manor neighborhood in the 1950s.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
vabeach.com

7 Interesting Places in Virginia Beach

What is special in Virginia Beach? The Virginia Beaches are a great place to visit if you are looking for some fun in the sun. There are many different activities to do and places to see in the Virginia beach area. You can go to the beach, go fishing, go on a nature hike, or even just relax in a hammock and enjoy the view.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
travelawaits.com

The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR

The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 9

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only three weeks remain in the high school football regular season. This week's action is headlined by a 757 Showdown featuring unbeaten Phoebus hosting Peninsula District rival Woodside. Thursday:. Menchville 30, Bethel 20. Warhill 55, Grafton 13. Friday:. Flint Hill 34, Norfolk Academy 28. Phoebus 41, Woodside...
NORFOLK, VA

