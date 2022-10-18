Read full article on original website
Emmerdale: Lisa Riley
I have to say the acting has been very hit and miss across the whole week so far but I’m surprised to say that I think Lisa Riley has been fantastic in every episode. I didn’t think I would have singled her out as the stand out performer but she has been great as Mandy Dingle! Her scenes as Liv died really got to me.
Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan explains Daisy's fears in Sinead story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Charlotte Jordan has weighed in on Daisy's struggle to deal with the ghost of Daniel Osbourne's late wife Sinead. Daisy has recently considered moving in with Daniel (Rob Mallard) and Bertie, who's growing attached to her and has even called her "mummy". Their domestic bliss is somewhat marred by Daisy's insecurity as she's unable to live in a house that feels like a "Sinead shrine".
Emmerdale storm week - terrible
This week's storm episodes of Emmerdale is so laughable, yet, so rubbish. Do Emmerdale producers think we are stupid? all 3 need to go ASAP as all 3 are ruining Emmerdale. 1. As if that wind can flip that car over in last night's episode. 2. Why an earth would...
Emmerdale : Thursday the 20/10/22 - " As the Sun rises...."
Lots happening in the programme this Evening, so let's have a look at the ( scanty) spoilers .... As Dawn breaks, the village is in a bit of a mess ; tonight's episode sees Dianne and Eric venture out to check on the aftermath........ Music for the advert breaks, as...
Coronation Street's Bernie Winter gets surprising support in lookalike story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Bernie Winter has received surprising support in Coronation Street's doppelgänger story. The Weatherfield resident has been terrorised by Fern Lindon in recent weeks, with Fern using their unusual physical similarities to her advantage to commit crimes in Bernie's name. Friday's episode (October 21) saw Bernie...
Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'
Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
Hollyoaks airs sinister Eric scenes leaving Lizzie Chen-Williams in danger
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired Eric Foster's sinister attack on Lizzie Chen-Williams in Wednesday's (October 19) E4 first-look episode. After getting fired from his job at the school, Eric infiltrated the Love Boat event, offering to lend a hand serving drinks. While doing that, he was secretly recording voice notes for his women-hating social media group, calling the guests "subjects" and keeping track of how drunk they were getting.
Liv’s Finale (Emmerdale)
I always found the character of Liv to be rather poor and this was down to the majority of her storylines these past couple of years being about her alcoholism. Tonight, she was so different, and I have to say Isobel played her really well. It brought tears to my eyes when she spent her last moments with Aaron and Vinny.
I’m A Celebrity signings
Well, I have to say, if Mike Tindall and Jill Scott have both signed up - plus Boy George and Chris Moyles - that’s four massive names that would have been excellent on Strictly. I know ITV have a lot of money they pay the stars on I’m A Celebrity, whereas the BBC pay Strictly stars a lot less, but my goodness it pales in comparison. The last two years were quite good for Strictly name-wise, but this year isn’t quite as strong.
Corrie, Wednesday 19/10. A Whole Heap of Mix Up Mix Up
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to the midweek episode discussion. Have to be honest - some of tonight's show looks pretty sickening to me, but I suppose there might be some good bits. Have a look at the spoilers, and see what you think... Summer, Asha and Nina...
Former Holby City wanted to join Casualty
I still feel it's a shame that Holby City bosses decided to kill off Jac Naylor in the final ever episode. And now, actress Rosie Marcel has revealed that she wanted to move to Casualty. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/holby-city/a41732055/holby-city-rosie-marcel-wanted-casualty-role/. Posts: 5,644. Forum Member. ✭. 21/10/22 - 20:50 #2. Thanks for the link. I agreed...
EE - Not liking Amy
First of all the actress is 17, second she looks nothing like she would be Roxy's daughter. Totally miscast, I hope they get someone else. Not enjoying her. I don't mind her, but she is nothing like the previous Amy. The previous Amy was quite bratty and a bit of a bully.
A shock third death on Emmerdale this week?
I wonder if we're gonna see a male character perish before the week is out? I don't think it would be a long-term character like Sam but maybe a newer addition to the show like Nate, perhaps?. Shock? Nothing would shock me about this farce anymore. A number of people...
SPOILER - Coronation Street - Returnee
Stephanie Beacham is returning to Coronation Street as Martha Fraser after 13 years. It does seem quite a pointless return to be honest but as I'm a big Stephanie Beacham fan, I'm more than happy that she's coming back. She isn't on TV enough IMO. I wonder who it would...
Emmerdale where is he ?
Little Leo seems to have been missing for some time. I thought with the storm he'd at least be mentioned. Little Leo seems to have been missing for some time. I thought with the storm he'd at least be mentioned. He has got to be with April. But where is...
Why do soaps kill off so many characters?
It started with Brookside, then Hollyoaks. Then Emmerdale jumped on the bandwagon and then EastEnders. Death is a very very dark topic but soaps seem to enjoy gleefully killing off both young and old characters with little or no consequence. Gone are the days when a major characters death would have massive reprecussions. Therefore what’s the point?
Married at First Sight UK's Matt and previous series contestant respond to dating rumours
Married at First Sight UK's Matt Murray and former contestant Marilyse Corrigan – who appeared on the show in 2021 – have responded to rumours that they're dating. Fans began to speculate the pair had struck up a relationship when they went on holiday to Turkey together, but the reality stars have now set the record straight.
Netflix's Heartbreak High has future revealed beyond season 1
Netflix's Heartbreak High reboot has just been renewed for season two!. Inspired by the classic '90s drama of the same name, this coming-of-age series follows the students of Hartley High as they navigate everything from friendships and love, to sex and heartbreak. Of course, the news isn't too surprising. The...
Torchwood fans beg Russell T Davies to revive Doctor Who spin-off as he posts throwback clip
Russell T Davies has delighted Torchwood fans after he shared a throwback clip of the Doctor Who spin-off. The returning Doctor Who showrunner and It’s a Sin creator sent fans into a frenzy as he shared a snippet from the fourth and final series, Torchwood: Miracle Day, to his Instagram on Wednesday (October 19).
The Peripheral's gruesome eyeball scene is more significant than you realised
The Peripheral spoilers follow. The Peripheral's gruesome eyeball scene is more significant than you realised. Taking place in a near-future where technology has altered society, the series stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, a young woman who discovers a secret connection to an alternate reality when hooked up to what she thinks is a VR game.
