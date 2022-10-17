Susan Carico was recently named the new human resources director for the city of Galax. The announcement was made at Galax City Council’s Oct. 11 meeting. Carico comes to the job as someone born and raised in Galax, though she lives just inside of North Carolina now. She is also someone with broad work experience and a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and business administration from Liberty University. The degree normally takes three years to complete; Carico said that she managed in a year and a half.

GALAX, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO