Carico named Galax's HR director
Susan Carico was recently named the new human resources director for the city of Galax. The announcement was made at Galax City Council’s Oct. 11 meeting. Carico comes to the job as someone born and raised in Galax, though she lives just inside of North Carolina now. She is also someone with broad work experience and a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and business administration from Liberty University. The degree normally takes three years to complete; Carico said that she managed in a year and a half.
Vivian June Kenny, 94
Vivian June Kenny, 94, of Galax, Va., passed away Oct. 3, 2022. She was born in Grayson County, Va., to the late Alton and Lelia Wilson Denny. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Wesley Kenny. She is survived by her son, Tony...
Sovah hires new doctor
Sovah Physician Practices announced that Kwamba Nkembe, MD will be providing primary care for patients at Sovah Internal Medicine – Martinsville. Dr. Nkembe is no stranger to the Martinsville community, and we are excited to welcome him back. “We are excited to have Dr. Nkembe alongside our team of...
GVFD holds parade, open house
The Galax Volunteer Fire Department held its annual Fire Prevention Week parade on Oct. 11, followed as always by an open house at the fire station on Grayson Street. The crowd gathered for treats, free helmets for the kids, a chance to meet Sparky the fire dog and to thank the dedicated firefighters for their service to the community.
Proposed sober living house concerns some town residents in Fries
FRIES, Va. (WFXR)– After a recent Town Council meeting, a proposed halfway house is sparking concern among residents of Fries, Virginia. The purpose of the sober living house is to help recovering drug addicts and alcoholics acclimate back into regular everyday living. It is located in one of the most historic buildings in the downtown […]
Autumn Folk Festival events expand
BAYWOOD — Matthews Living History Farm Museum is adding even more events leading up to its Autumn Folk Festival at the end of the month. Two new events — a 5K fun run and a scarecrow contest — will fit the theme of a fall “harvest” by collecting donated items for local food banks.
Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
Madison Dry Goods sharing ghost with world in Netflix paranormal show
MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Madison Dry Goods is sharing its ghosts with the world in a new Netflix paranormal show. “I guess we are one of the most haunted places in America now,” owner Richard Miller said. “I think the exposure is…great for Madison, and I think it’s great for us as well.” Over the […]
Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia
An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia.
Hillsville Chili Shootout Winners
In the 7th Annual Historic Hillsville Chili Shootout on Oct. 8, 15 teams went head-to-head for bragging rights on the best chili recipe of 2022. Judge’s Pick winners included: 1st Place, Creek Bottom Brew Crew; 2nd Place, The Gazette Ghost Peppers; and 3rd Place, Death Row Chili. The event was hosted by local non-profit group The Friends of Hillsville.
AG, former Governor visit Hillsville
Among those attending the Carroll County Republican Party Fall Dinner and Fundraiser on Friday in Hillsville were, from left: Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Attorney General Jason Miyares, Senator Bill Stanley, Senator David Suetterlein, and former Virginia Governor George Allen. Photos by Donald Trausneck. Morgan...
Daycare center in Tazewell County forced to close after violations
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education issued an order for a Tazewell County daycare center to close its doors. The order comes after an investigation found violations dealing with daycare operations.59News recently obtained the order. In the order, it said quote, “It is therefore ordered that the Bright Beginnings Child Care Development […]
Johnson County finds previously missing 11-month-old girl
An 11-month-old Johnson County girl at the center of an Endangered Child Alert has been found and is safe, according to authorities Wednesday morning.
Radial to hire 400 employees in Martinsville ahead of peak season
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radial is looking to hire 400 new employees at its Martinsville sites in preparation for peak holiday season. Starting pay for an entry-level job is $15 an hour. “It is a great opportunity for our community here as we approach the holiday season,” said Dale Wagoner,...
Fatal crash in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday (Oct 18) at 1:03 p.m. on Route 58, just west of Route 632 in Patrick County. A 1994 Ford Ranger was traveling west on Route 58, when...
Willis woman killed in Patrick County crash
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Willis woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Tuesday in Patrick County. Ashley Nicole Dalton, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Route 58, just west of Route 632, according to Virginia State Police. Police were called to the...
Ozark Jubilee brings music of Grand Ole Opry to the Rex
Direct from Branson, Missouri, the music of the Grand Ole Opry is coming to the Rex Theater in Galax on Oct. 27 for the Ozark Jubilee. The show will feature comedian Doofus Doolittle and world-class fiddler Randy Newman, along with all-star cast performing music from some of the greatest stars of the Grand Ole Opry, like Roy Acuff, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Ray Price, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Charlie Pride and Porter Waggoner.
Manhunt continues for domestic assault, Abingdon pursuit suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A suspect who reportedly fled Washington County, Virginia deputies by topping speeds of 100mph could be in Northeast Tennessee, according to Sheriff Blake Andis. Authorities reported that Smyth County deputies responded to a domestic assault Wednesday night; however, the suspect, identified as Craig Smith, left the scene in his 2021 […]
Fatal Martinsville fire deemed accidental
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire that killed one person in Martinsville October 14 has been deemed accidental, according to the Fire Marshal division of Martinsville Fire & EMS. The name of the victim has not been released. Burn patterns and other evidence indicate the house fire on Forest Street...
