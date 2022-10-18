Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Making Minimum Wage? Affordable Housing A Joke In Minnesota
I am truly frustrated with the cost of housing across our country right now. I remember moving back to Minnesota as a single parent with three boys, wondering how I would ever be able to afford a place for my family working on my own. The answer to that question was...I really couldn't.
Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council – Ward 4
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - In the race for St. Cloud City Council in Ward 4 incumbent Mike Conway is being challenged by Hassan Yussuf. Conway has lived in St. Cloud since 1991 and is just finishing up his first term on the city council. He says he's running for re-election so he can help keep the momentum going from his first term in office.
Have You Become A Victim Of This ‘Pink’ Charity Scam in Minnesota?
The holiday season is a time for giving, and that's when many of us volunteer our time to help charitable organizations raise money for important causes that affect all of us. Or, perhaps, we are on the other end; giving our hard-earned money away to help organizations or individuals in need, through what we think are REAL charitable organizations.
Benton County Seeking Feedback on Mayhew Lake Road Study
SAUK RAPIDS -- Benton County is holding an open house to gather feedback on a study of Mayhew Lake Road. Concerns have been growing about the road's ability to handle the increased traffic load and the speed of traffic through that corridor. A consultant will be offering some ideas for...
Because of Gun Violence – MOA Testing a New Security System
Whether we (Minnesotans) think the Mall of America is a tourist stop or not, people from other places think it is. It's actually a "destination" and people from other states and countries come to Minnesota just to check out the Mall of America. It's a mall. But it is much...
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Stolen Trailer in Linden Township; Dog Stolen in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting four storage units with the lock cut off with items taken from them. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the storage units are located on the 1500 block of 7th Street South. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting on...
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
Waite Park Officer Avoids Close Call With Distracted Driver
WAITE PARK (WJON News)- It was a close call for a Waite Park police officer last week, who was almost hit by a distracted driver. On Friday, the department was holding a virtual ride along. After finishing a traffic stop on County Road 75, the officer was walking back to his squad when a vehicle failed to move over a lane or slow down for the flashing lights on the squad car.
Procession Planned For Fallen Big Lake Police K9 This Weekend
Community members in Big Lake should be advised that the Big Lake Police Department will be having a procession throughout town on Saturday in remembrance of its fallen K9 officer Bruno who passed away last week. The procession will happen on Saturday, October 22nd at 10am and will run from...
Election 2022: 2 Vying for Open St. Cloud Ward 2 Seat
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two women are vying for an open seat on the St. Cloud City Council. Sandra Brakstad and Karen Larson are campaigning for the seat in Ward 2 that is currently held by Steve Laraway. Karen Larson is a retired college professor. She says her top...
Paynesville Teenager Charged For Threatening To Shoot Up School
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) - A Paynesville High School student is charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school. Eighteen-year-old Matthew Herr-Ramirez, of Grove City, is charged with five counts of threats of violence. According to the criminal complaint, Herr-Ramirez had been making threats about bringing a gun to school and...
KIMT
Multiple construction sites hit by thieves in southeastern Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Construction sites continue to be targeted by thieves in southeastern Minnesota. Two more thefts were reported, one coming at a site in the 400 block of N. Broadway Ave. and another in the 2000 block of County Rd. 6 SW. The N. Broadway theft had $2000...
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Former St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Unconscious Woman
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for raping a woman when she was unconscious. Twenty-six-year-old Conor Gross was sentenced to four years and two months behind bars. He was accused of raping the woman in her apartment bathroom after she had passed out from drinking.
St. Cloud Stand Down Holding Annual Expo, Job Fair for Veterans
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Central Minnesota veterans are invited to stop by the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud Thursday. Stand Down St. Cloud is holding their 39th annual expo and job fair. Spokesman Bob Behrens says they will have over 50 businesses and organizations ready to...
KARE
The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention
Underneath the ground in Aitkin County, sits some of the highest-grade nickel deposits in the world. It could become the site of the state's first nickel mine.
Rice Police Warning Residents About Potential Email Scam
RICE (WJON News) - Residents in Rice are being asked to stay on alert on a potential email scam. The Rice Police Department says they've received reports that someone has been sending emails which appear to have been sent from Rice officers. The police department says if you have received...
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0