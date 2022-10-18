Read full article on original website
Paynesville Teenager Charged For Threatening To Shoot Up School
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) - A Paynesville High School student is charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school. Eighteen-year-old Matthew Herr-Ramirez, of Grove City, is charged with five counts of threats of violence. According to the criminal complaint, Herr-Ramirez had been making threats about bringing a gun to school and...
St. Paul man sentenced to 14 years for kidnapping ex at gunpoint
A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before driving her to Wisconsin. Derrick Johnathan Fasig, 28, kicked in the window of his ex's Minneapolis home and kidnapped her at gunpoint on Feb. 10. After he forced her into his...
Stearns County Sheriff Searching For Answers
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Stearns County authorities are still looking for clues in a 20-year-old case. On November 7th, 2002, 20-year-old Joshua Guimond left a party at St. John’s University’s Metten Court Dorms and hasn’t been seen since. No one saw him leave, and no one knows where he went after leaving the room.
Chainsaw Accident Sends Man To Hospital
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A Richmond man was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital after a chainsaw accident south of Albany. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Farming Township Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man who cut his leg with a chainsaw and could not stop the bleeding. Larry Gorecki of Richmond was reported to have lost consciousness and was moved out of the woods with a tractor by his wife.
Minnesota Man Seriously Injured In Chainsaw Accident
He briefly lost consciousness as well.
Task force seizes guns, drugs, and nearly 100k
VIRGINIA, Minn. – A substantial amount of money, drugs, and weapons are now off the street thanks to the execution of a search warrant. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, October 18, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force searched the residence of a 22-year-old man.During the search, the LSVOTF discovered a large amount of cash, illicit drugs, firearms, controlled substance pills, digital scales, and other distribution-related items. The uncovered evidence indicates that the 22-year-old Virginia man was selling a substantial amount of controlled substances from his residence.The search warrant came following an investigation that was initiated by the LSVOTF.The 22-year-old was on probation at the time of the search for a second degree assault and fifth degree possession charge in February of 2022. He was arrested for violation of probation, and a request for new charges including first and second degree sales of controlled substances have been forwarded to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.
Waite Park Officer Avoids Close Call With Distracted Driver
WAITE PARK (WJON News)- It was a close call for a Waite Park police officer last week, who was almost hit by a distracted driver. On Friday, the department was holding a virtual ride along. After finishing a traffic stop on County Road 75, the officer was walking back to his squad when a vehicle failed to move over a lane or slow down for the flashing lights on the squad car.
willmarradio.com
Two injured in crash near Vesta when trailer wheel locks up
(Vesta MN-) Two men were hurt in a rollover crash 2 miles southwest of Vesta in Redwood County Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened on Highway 19 at 295th Street around 3:50 p.m. A pickup driven by 60-year-old John Rivard of Stillwater was pulling a trailer when the load shifted, causing a wheel to lock up, the the pickup ended up rolling in the ditch. Rivard and passenger 61-year-old Mark Bucher of St. Cloud were taken to the Marshall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
23-year-old security guard shot, killed on duty at Uptown restaurant
MINNEAPOLIS — The 23-year-old man who was shot and killed while wokring as a security guard at an Uptown restaurant Sunday has been identified, according to a GoFundMe created by his family and a statement by the restaurant. On Sunday, Oct. 16, according to the family's GoFundMe, Gabriel "Dino"...
1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue. One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."The crash is still under investigation.
KIMT
Multiple construction sites hit by thieves in southeastern Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Construction sites continue to be targeted by thieves in southeastern Minnesota. Two more thefts were reported, one coming at a site in the 400 block of N. Broadway Ave. and another in the 2000 block of County Rd. 6 SW. The N. Broadway theft had $2000...
knsiradio.com
Man Injured In Hunting Accident Flown To St. Cloud Hospital
(KNSI) – A bow hunter has been airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling 30 feet from his tree stand in Crow Wing County Sunday evening. Leroy Zollner called a family member to say he had been hurt but did not dial 9-1-1. The relative did not know where the stand had been set up. Several agencies were dispatched and deputies had to scour the property in Maple Grove Township to find Zollner.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man seriously injured in crash on Highway 40
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was seriously injured in the crash of a pickup and a beet truck west of Willmar Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 40, 8 miles west of Willmar at Chippewa County Road 2. A pickup driven by 50-year-old Brian Lee Ilgen of Willmar was attempting to turn onto County Road 2 when it was hit by a westbound Peterbilt truck going westbound on Highway 40. Ilgen was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 60-year-old Paul Bonnema of Anacortes Washington was not hurt.
willmarradio.com
UPDATE: Two injured in crash east of Willmar Tuesday morning
(Willmar MN-) Two people were injured in a two vehicle head-on crash east of Willmar Tuesday morning. It was reported at 6:36 a.m. on County Road 23 at 45th Street Southeast. Upon arriving, deputies found that a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 35 year-old Rusty Engel of Lake Lillian was west bound on County Road 23 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2017 Ford Edge driven by 29 year old Norma Sandoval of Kandiyohi.
kduz.com
Renville Co Semi/Combine Crash
One driver suffered minor injuries when a semi and a combine crashed in Renville County Sunday night. At just before 8:30pm, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash near the intersection County Road 14 and 880th Avenue, about 8 miles north of Olivia. A combine...
New Scout, Dehler Drive Road Connections Officially Open
SARTELL (WJON News) - A new Sartell roadway is officially open. Sartell officials say the newly constructed Scout and Dehler Drives in south Sartell are open to motorists. These roads will provide quick connections from the Central MN Healthcare Hub to the Community Center and Pinecone Marketplace. There is also...
myklgr.com
Olivia man injured in Renville County farm equipment-related collision Sunday
An Olivia man was injured in a farm equipment-related accident in Renville County Sunday. On Oct. 16, at 8:25 pm, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Renville County Road 14 and 880th Avenue, eight miles north of Olivia.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Rice Police Warning Residents About Potential Email Scam
RICE (WJON News) - Residents in Rice are being asked to stay on alert on a potential email scam. The Rice Police Department says they've received reports that someone has been sending emails which appear to have been sent from Rice officers. The police department says if you have received...
Fire Damages St. Augusta Home Tuesday
ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- Fire caused significant damage to a home in St. Augusta Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of 238th Street at about 5:50 a.m. The caller reported the house was fully engulfed. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the owners, David Miller...
