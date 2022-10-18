ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Stearns County Sheriff Searching For Answers

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - Stearns County authorities are still looking for clues in a 20-year-old case. On November 7th, 2002, 20-year-old Joshua Guimond left a party at St. John’s University’s Metten Court Dorms and hasn’t been seen since. No one saw him leave, and no one knows where he went after leaving the room.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Chainsaw Accident Sends Man To Hospital

FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A Richmond man was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital after a chainsaw accident south of Albany. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Farming Township Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man who cut his leg with a chainsaw and could not stop the bleeding. Larry Gorecki of Richmond was reported to have lost consciousness and was moved out of the woods with a tractor by his wife.
ALBANY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Task force seizes guns, drugs, and nearly 100k

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A substantial amount of money, drugs, and weapons are now off the street thanks to the execution of a search warrant. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, October 18, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force searched the residence of a 22-year-old man.During the search, the LSVOTF discovered a large amount of cash, illicit drugs, firearms, controlled substance pills, digital scales, and other distribution-related items. The uncovered evidence indicates that the 22-year-old Virginia man was selling a substantial amount of controlled substances from his residence.The search warrant came following an investigation that was initiated by the LSVOTF.The 22-year-old was on probation at the time of the search for a second degree assault and fifth degree possession charge in February of 2022. He was arrested for violation of probation, and a request for new charges including first and second degree sales of controlled substances have been forwarded to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.
VIRGINIA, MN
willmarradio.com

Two injured in crash near Vesta when trailer wheel locks up

(Vesta MN-) Two men were hurt in a rollover crash 2 miles southwest of Vesta in Redwood County Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened on Highway 19 at 295th Street around 3:50 p.m. A pickup driven by 60-year-old John Rivard of Stillwater was pulling a trailer when the load shifted, causing a wheel to lock up, the the pickup ended up rolling in the ditch. Rivard and passenger 61-year-old Mark Bucher of St. Cloud were taken to the Marshall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
VESTA, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue. One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."The crash is still under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Injured In Hunting Accident Flown To St. Cloud Hospital

(KNSI) – A bow hunter has been airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling 30 feet from his tree stand in Crow Wing County Sunday evening. Leroy Zollner called a family member to say he had been hurt but did not dial 9-1-1. The relative did not know where the stand had been set up. Several agencies were dispatched and deputies had to scour the property in Maple Grove Township to find Zollner.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar man seriously injured in crash on Highway 40

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was seriously injured in the crash of a pickup and a beet truck west of Willmar Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 40, 8 miles west of Willmar at Chippewa County Road 2. A pickup driven by 50-year-old Brian Lee Ilgen of Willmar was attempting to turn onto County Road 2 when it was hit by a westbound Peterbilt truck going westbound on Highway 40. Ilgen was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 60-year-old Paul Bonnema of Anacortes Washington was not hurt.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

UPDATE: Two injured in crash east of Willmar Tuesday morning

(Willmar MN-) Two people were injured in a two vehicle head-on crash east of Willmar Tuesday morning. It was reported at 6:36 a.m. on County Road 23 at 45th Street Southeast. Upon arriving, deputies found that a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 35 year-old Rusty Engel of Lake Lillian was west bound on County Road 23 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2017 Ford Edge driven by 29 year old Norma Sandoval of Kandiyohi.
WILLMAR, MN
kduz.com

Renville Co Semi/Combine Crash

One driver suffered minor injuries when a semi and a combine crashed in Renville County Sunday night. At just before 8:30pm, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash near the intersection County Road 14 and 880th Avenue, about 8 miles north of Olivia. A combine...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

New Scout, Dehler Drive Road Connections Officially Open

SARTELL (WJON News) - A new Sartell roadway is officially open. Sartell officials say the newly constructed Scout and Dehler Drives in south Sartell are open to motorists. These roads will provide quick connections from the Central MN Healthcare Hub to the Community Center and Pinecone Marketplace. There is also...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH

I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Rice Police Warning Residents About Potential Email Scam

RICE (WJON News) - Residents in Rice are being asked to stay on alert on a potential email scam. The Rice Police Department says they've received reports that someone has been sending emails which appear to have been sent from Rice officers. The police department says if you have received...
RICE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Fire Damages St. Augusta Home Tuesday

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- Fire caused significant damage to a home in St. Augusta Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of 238th Street at about 5:50 a.m. The caller reported the house was fully engulfed. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the owners, David Miller...
SAINT AUGUSTA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy