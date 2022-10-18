Read full article on original website
Dominik Mysterio Sends Message To His Father After Rey Mysterio Leaves WWE Raw
Last month during Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio decided to turn on his father and Edge then he followed up by officially joining The Judgement Day. Since then The Judgement Day has been taunting Rey Mysterio. Last week Rey Mysterio confronted Triple H on SmackDown, and he told The...
WWE Declined Major Request From AEW
Recently D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary, but the group was down a member as Billy Gunn didn’t appear on Raw because he’s currently working for AEW. Road Dogg noted on his podcast that Billy Gunn wanted to appear on the show, and WWE did everything they could to make it happen.
WWE SmackDown Star On Possibly Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
Bray Wyatt recently made his big return to WWE and there are a lot of rumors regarding future plans for the former Universal Champion. There’s been talk that WWE could be introducing a stable called the Wyatt 6 with several names rumored for the group. During a recent interview...
Vince McMahon Bet Former WWE Superstar He Couldn’t Knock Another Wrestler Out
Many wrestlers have come and gone from WWE over the years, one of which happens to be Trevor Murdoch. During his time with WWE, Murdoch managed to capture the WWE World Tag Team Titles, and it sounds like he also caught the attention of Vince McMahon. Murdoch recently talked about...
Kurt Angle Reveals His Asking Price To Join AEW
Kurt Angle wrestled his final match when he was defeated by Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 and he’s been retired ever since. Despite the fact that he’s remained retired Angle has said in the past that All Elite Wrestling made him an offer to return. During a recent...
Wrestlers Reportedly Talked To By Management After Stiff AEW Match
As the saying goes professional wrestling isn’t ballet as things get physical from time to time. During the recent AEW Dark: Elevation tapings in Toronto, Athena faced off against Jody Threat, and Athena ended up working as the heel in the match after Jody got a big ovation from the Toronto crowd.
Matt Hardy On WWE Storylines That AEW Would Never Book
In the world of professional wrestling a good storyline can go a long way, but some storylines miss the mark completely. Over the years there have been a number of WWE storylines that have been criticized for pushing the envelope too far or pulling the wrong elements from reality and putting them on TV.
Former WWE Champion Working Through An Injury
Over the last few years there’s no denying that The Miz has been one of the most consistent Superstars on the WWE roster. The two time WWE Champion is often featured on WWE programming and on the most recent episode of Raw he claimed he to be dealing with a knee injury.
Billy Gunn Reacts To Missing The DX 25th Anniversary Reunion On Raw
Billy Gunn is currently one of AEW’s most popular stars thanks to his alliance with The Acclaimed, but unfortunately Gunn was absent from the recent DX reunion during the season premiere episode of Raw. In the weeks leading up to the show fans were wondering if Billy Gunn might...
Goldberg Reveals Why His Relationship With WWE Isn’t 100%
Goldberg was one of the biggest names that WCW had to offer, and after WCW went under he eventually made his way to WWE. His first run with the company ended on bad terms, but he has since returned to WWE and cemented his legacy with a Hall of Fame induction.
William Regal Comments On Wrestlers Trying To Be The Best In The World
Over the years a number of wrestlers have claimed to be the best in the world, but the fact of the matter remains that no matter how many times someone claims to be the best in the world there’s always going to be someone who disagrees. William Regal has...
WWE Files Trademark For New NXT Show
The NXT brand has gone through some big changes over the last few years and back in August it was announced that eventually the brand will expand with NXT Europe. It looks like NXT could be moving forward with another show as Fightful reports that WWE filed to trademark “NXT Deadline” on October 15.
Shawn Michaels On How Vince McMahon Used To React To Him And Triple H Pitching Ideas
Triple H and Shawn Michaels managed to become some of the biggest stars in the industry when they were active professional wrestlers, and now they’re two of the most powerful people in WWE. Triple H is in charge of creative for the main roster while Shawn Michaels is leading the way for NXT.
Major Update On Goldberg’s WWE Contract Status
Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 and since then he’s been making infrequent appearances for the company. You never know when Goldberg might show up as he’s still under a contract with WWE. However, it seems that Goldberg’s time with the company could be coming to...
Cody Rhodes Takes Picture With Triple H’s Throne
Earlier this year Cody Rhodes made his big return to WWE when he defeated Seth Rollins on the Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare seemed to be on a roll, but his momentum was halted when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle while training for his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell.
New AEW Signing Announced
The All Elite Wrestling roster is constantly growing and it looks like another name has officially joined the company. This week Willow Nightingale picked up a win over Leila Grey on Rampage and after the match Tony Schiavone welcomed Willow to the team. Tony Khan also confirmed the signing with...
More Details On Adam Page Suffering A Concussion During AEW Dynamite Main Event
Adam Page challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship during this week’s episode of Dynamite, but unfortunately the match was stopped when Page suffered a concussion. It seems that Page is in good spirits following Dynamite as he recently thanked everyone for their support. WWE Hall of Famer...
Backstage News On Ace Steel’s Reaction To AEW Firing Him
Last month CM Punk and Ace Steel were involved in a physical altercation with The Elite following the All Out pay-per-view, and during the altercation Ace Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega. Several names were suspended following the brawl including Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite. However, it seems that Ace...
Backstage News On Plans For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Episode
Monday Night Raw will celebrate its 30th anniversary in January and it looks like WWE is already putting plans together for a big show. WrestleVotes reports that plans for the event are already in motion and prior to the new regime taking over there was talk of using the Manhattan Center for the show. However, it’s not clear if the new regime still plans to head in that direction.
