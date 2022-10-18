Read full article on original website
The Stop-Motion Animation Master Is Back to Scare Your Kids
It’s been thirteen years since the last film from acclaimed stop-motion animation auteur Henry Selick, but that all changes on October 21, when he makes his grand return to theaters with Wendell & Wild.Premiering one week later on Netflix, the director of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline’s first feature since 2009 is a recognizably dark and weird fable about a punk-rock orphan named Kat (Lyric Ross) who strives to resurrect her deceased parents with the aid of two demons, Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele), who yearn to break free from their underworld domain in order to construct...
Watch Rick Ross and DJ Khaled Face Off on the GQ Hype Debate Show
Start your engines — GQ just dropped the first episode of Hype Debate, a new video series in which two icons battle it out over a highly disputed issue. The winner? That’s up to you to decide in the comments section. Each debate has an opening statement, 3 rounds for each competitor to make their case, and a chance for both to make their final closing remarks.
Lil Yachty Is Taking Rap By Storm With “Poland,” His Weirdest, Catchiest Song to Date
Lil Yachty is having one of the best weeks of his career thanks to an 83-second song called “Poland,” in which he croons about bringing lean to the Central European country. Since he posted it to Soundcloud nine days ago, the track has become a viral sensation, tallying 6 million plays, inspiring dozens of memes, and making the digital charts in 48 different countries after being uploaded to Apple Music and Spotify. Its video treatment, from in-demand director Cole Bennet, has racked up over 4 million YouTube views and counting. Yachty has since been invited to Poland by the country’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki (at least according to the rapper’s label boss, Pierre “Pee” Thomas). But “Poland” is more than just an unexpected hit: It’s a reminder of Yachty’s oft-doubted potential as a non-traditional rap star.
Drake and 21 Savage Announce Surprise Collab Album Her Loss
Drake is, as ever, always a fan of the sharp left, executing a move that seems unprecedented but actually makes perfect sense upon further thought. This past summer he dropped Honestly, Nevermind, a surprise dance album that felt random, until you recall that most of his projects have been peppered with house and dance influences. Four months after that release, the wily Canadian has used the video for Nevermind's sole rap track, “Jimmy Cooks,” to announce a collab album with its featured guest, 21 Savage. And it drops in six days.
Dwayne Johnson and His Watch Are Both Crowd Pleasers
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Is there any other movie star who could get away with scooping up a fan’s baby while walking the red carpet? I don’t think so! This is territory exclusive to Dwayne Johnson. But given his long-simmering political aspirations (which now appear to be on hold), I do understand the need to get out there and start kissing babies. That’s not the only maneuver here that only a dude named The Rock could pull off: that vest really puts the cannons on display. But if no one is passing you their babies, and you could use a few more arm days at the gym, there is still one thing here worth stealing from Johnson’s look here: the watch.
It’s Back to Double-Breasted Blazers and Barn Jackets for The Crown Season 5
Elsewhere in British drama today, Netflix released a new trailer for its upcoming fifth season of The Crown, which picks up where season four left off: with the crumbling of then-Prince (now King!) Charles and Princess Diana’s turbulent marriage. That lands us in the early ’90s, meaning we’re not only about to enter into Lady Di’s real streetwear king era, but we’re going to see more of the highly considered, willfully idiosyncratic closet of Charles III—the man who, in 2022, would become a menswear King.
Have We Reached Maximum Sandler Fit?
It is reasonable to assume that Adam Sandler, as the father of two teenage daughters, knows how TikTok feels about the way he dresses. It is also reasonable to assume that Adam Sandler, as a man who wore his own roomy UCLA basketball shorts on the cover of the New York Times Magazine, has not let the noise go to his head—or his closet.
Brooklyn Beckham Is Bringing Back Spikes
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. In the best way possible, it's giving Sum-41. Excellent locs at the magic hour in Paris. Jared Leto. Jared Leto pink hair alert!. Evan Mock. Even Mock not-pink hair alert!. Dwyane...
J.Crew and Tracksmith Want to Put a Little Prep in Your Step
Right now, J.Crew can't miss. Since appointing Brendon Babenzien, the Supreme alum and current Noah co-founder, as creative director of its men's line, the mall brand mainstay has overhauled its offering, briskly selling through its inventory in the process. Next up? A surprise collaboration with Tracksmith, the Boston-based imprint that specializes in retro-doused running gear imbued with a serious performance bent. The neo-prep resurgence isn't a one-off phenomena–prep is back, baby, and it's coming for your workout kit.
How Don't Worry Darling Pulled Off Harry Styles' Shocking Transformation
This story contains spoilers for Don’t Worry Darling. For its first half of, Don’t Worry Darling offers a reminder why midcentury styling thrives as a go-to fantasy that equally suits the Rat Pack, JFK, or Harry Styles. Seeing the singer as Jack Chambers, a mysterious company man and doting husband, sporting perfectly coiffed hair in the manicured Victory Project setting isn’t a stretch for a global superstar whose penchant for retro sartorial flourishes was a Venice Film Festival talking point (well, one of many talking points).
Pennyworth, the TV Show About Batman's Butler, Is a Prequel Worth Your Time
For many years, DC lagged far behind Marvel in the world of comic-book-to-screen adaptations. Marvel attracted bigger names, put out more films, had a higher hit rate, and boasted less problematic fans. But in more recent years, as the two cinematic universes have increasingly competed on TV, DC’s shows have done something unexpected: they’ve dared to be weird. Whereas the samey-ness of Marvel’s shows is a truth so universally acknowledged that, just last week, it was called out by the first-season finale of Marvel’s own She-Hulk, DC’s shows can, apparently, focus a lot less on saving the world from frequent catastrophes, and instead dig into their characters’ unique idiosyncrasies. Long before The Whale, Doom Patrol gave life to the Brendan Fraser renaissance with his role as a tragic race-car-driving jerk uneasily resurrected in a robot body that houses his brain; his journey is less about using his superpowers and more about trying to make peace with his estranged daughter. Animated sitcom Harley Quinn features Kaley Cuoco giving a career-best performance as the titular chaos agent, who surprises herself and the audience by falling in love with fellow supervillainess Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). Peacemaker manages to be one of TV’s funniest shows (straight from the instantly viral opening credits) and one of the most violent. And then there is Pennyworth, which goes back to a time before Bruce Wayne was a glint in his doomed parents’ eyes, to show that the coolest guy in the Batman saga is actually Alfred.
Steve Harvey Is Matching His Watch to His Clothes
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Steve Harvey puts on every outfit like it’s his last. Since his stylist and wife teamed up to clean out his closet a year ago, he’s come into his own with mostly monochromatic outfits in jewel-like shades, almost always in a different wowee fabric like leather or satin. But fully rebuilding a wardrobe takes time, and it seems like Harvey has only just gotten around to solidifying the luxury accessories shelf in his closet.
Raf Simons Throws a Rave—and Shows His Most Grown-Up Clothing Yet
Raf Simons was supposed to show his Spring/Summer 2023 collection during London Fashion Week back in September, almost certain to be a highlight among the solid schedule of Burberry, Halpern, and SS Daley. But Simons decided to cancel his show following the death of the Queen, and announced that he would instead unveil the collection during the Frieze art fair in October.
Welcome to the Golden Age of Glasses
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Lessons From The World’s Most Stylishly Bespectacled Men. “When you wear glasses, you’re signing up to be a certain type of person,” says...
The Rock and James Bond Go Full Fuchsia
On a dreary London day, atop the photogenic balcony at The Corinthia Hotel—one of the more iconic photocall locales of our modern era—two bright flares in blaring pink outfits stood out against the city’s gray skies. They were stars, yes—but not the ones you may be thinking of. They were Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Pierce Brosnan, both wearing shocking pink and gleaming Hollywood grins.
