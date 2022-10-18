JONESBORO, Ark. (10/20/22) – The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced an "Ag Day" ticket promotion and that it will continue offering a special tailgating package for its next home football game, which will feature a "Howl-O-Ween" theme and "Extra Yard for Teachers" presentation when the Red Wolves host the South Alabama Jaguars in a nationally-televised contest Saturday, Oct. 29, at 3:00 p.m.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO