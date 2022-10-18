Read full article on original website
Related
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Florida Repertory Theatre announces auditions for teen role in ‘On Golden Pond’
Florida Repertory Theatre announces auditions for a teen role in “On Golden Pond” by Ernest Thompson. Auditions are set for Nov. 1 in the Fort Myers River District. The production runs in Feb. 14 to March 5. Florida Repertory Theatre seeks experienced young performers to audition for the...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Major debris removal efforts continue in Lee County
Hurricane Ian made landfall just 23 days ago as a Category 4 storm, causing catastrophic damage to houses, businesses, and communities along the entire Lee County coastline and inland communities. Lee County has more than 1,000 people working on debris and waste recovery. About 200 local residents, many who lost...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
NFM residents hit hard by Ian
Judith Lindsten looked at the huge hole in her roof from what was once her living room, thinking to herself this was not what her home looked like. Lindsten, 76, had recently placed her home on Windmill Village in North Fort Myers for sale, after living there for nearly 15 years, and planned to move back to Illinois to be closer to her family.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Where to get mental health help in Southwest Florida
Avow is a nonprofit provider of hospice, palliative care and grief support services in Collier County. Adults struggling to cope with loss have found understanding, acceptance, and gentle guidance from Avow’s professional bereavement staff members since our founding in 1983. Groups meet in person at the Center for Grief...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
LCEC and city of Sanibel work together to safely energize the island
LCEC and the City of Sanibel are working in unison to safely energize Sanibel and Captiva Island. LCEC is focused on the main LCEC circuits first then service lines feeding homes and businesses can be restored. Some areas, with the least amount of damage can begin to receive power by the Estimated Restoration dates, and others will be later based on the damage at their location and the need for repairs to the customer-owned electric system. After electrician repairs and inspection, end-user services can be restored. More specifically, islanders are reminded that:
northfortmyersneighbor.com
North athletes’ volunteer efforts rewarded
To say that last week’s post Hurricane Ian community help event at. The team sent a bus to pick them up, treated them to a pre-game tailgate lunch and bused them back after the game ended, which unfortunately didn’t end the Dolphins way, a 24-16 loss. Zaquandre White,...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Miami Dolphins pitch in to help at North High
When ZaQuandre White’s mother’s home was damaged during Hurricane Ian and much of his hometown was in a state of tatters, he called for some backup. That backup came in the form of his teammates from the Miami Dolphins who, on their off day, along with the athletes from North Fort Myers High School helped spread some good fortune to thousands of people who have seen very little of that.
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Rebuilding hope from the ground up
The ECHO Global Farm may have been hit hard by a hurricane for the second time in five years, but the international organization is working hard to get back on its feet and continue with its mission of fostering food sustainability and serving the planet by making sure the poorest of people have food to eat.
Comments / 0