When ZaQuandre White’s mother’s home was damaged during Hurricane Ian and much of his hometown was in a state of tatters, he called for some backup. That backup came in the form of his teammates from the Miami Dolphins who, on their off day, along with the athletes from North Fort Myers High School helped spread some good fortune to thousands of people who have seen very little of that.

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO