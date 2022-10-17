ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
bluevalleypost.com

JoCo Commission chair candidates on the issues: Pandemic response

Earlier this summer, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for Board of County Commissioners chair address in the lead up to the Nov. 8 general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for the two candidates running...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

BV Post interview: Kansas State Board of Ed candidate Sheila Albers

In a new interview with Post editor Kyle Palmer, Kansas State Board of Education candidate Sheila Albers addressed the state’s persistent teacher shortage, an “open enrollment” bill that some Johnson County school districts have opposed and ongoing concerns about security and safety as mass shootings at schools continue.
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Quickly get to know the candidates for Johnson County Commission

There are six candidates vying for three seats on the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners for the upcoming general election. The election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, but early voting begins when mail-in ballots start going out Wednesday, Oct. 18. Here are some key things to know about...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

Breaking down the race for Johnson County Commission chair

Johnson County voters on Nov. 8 will have a chance to pick the next chair of the Johnson County Commission. Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and 3rd District Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara are campaigning to fill that seat. Kelly and O’Hara share their positions on key issues like economic development,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Blue Valley the ‘best school district’ in Kansas and KC metro, according to new rankings

Blue Valley is the best school district in Kansas, according to new rankings from data analytics website Niche. Driving the news: Billing itself as a platform that combines “rigorous analysis with authentic reviews to highlight the best schools, companies and neighborhoods,” Niche ranked Blue Valley the best school district in the state, Kansas City metro and Johnson County for its “2023 Best Schools in America” list.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

MO-Dot Seeking Input On Major Metro Area Interstate Intersection

The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input about a major northland Interstate Highway intersection and the improvements that may need to be made at that location. MO-Dot is hosting an in-person public meeting as part of the I-29/I-35/U.S. 169 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. The PEL study...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Platte County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam in which fraudsters pretend to be members of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. The fraudsters have reportedly been “spoofing” phone numbers in an effort to make it look like they are calling from the Sheriff’s Office or the Platte County Courthouse.
kansascitymag.com

The forgotten Kaw riverfront could become the city’s next great public space

Crossing the Kansas River is a daily occurrence for many people in the city. It’s a familiar blur on the drive to work along a bustling interstate. Despite being a key feature of the city’s natural topography with a history closely tied to the city, KC’s second river is regularly overlooked, along with its surrounding railroad bridges and industry. That may soon change.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy