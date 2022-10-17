Blue Valley is the best school district in Kansas, according to new rankings from data analytics website Niche. Driving the news: Billing itself as a platform that combines “rigorous analysis with authentic reviews to highlight the best schools, companies and neighborhoods,” Niche ranked Blue Valley the best school district in the state, Kansas City metro and Johnson County for its “2023 Best Schools in America” list.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO