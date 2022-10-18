ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leawood, KS

bluevalleypost.com

Park Place apartment complex and office building in Leawood up for sale

Both buildings sit just off Town Center Drive, along the angled northeast side of the outdoor shopping center. Property details: Listed by JLL Inc., the office building for sale at 5100 W. 115th Place is 47,567 square feet in total with three stories. The property was built in 2019 and...
LEAWOOD, KS
CJ Coombs

The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

HomeGrown Kitchen, Wichita-based ‘daytime eatery,’ coming to Leawood

The restaurant will operate at 11705 Roe Ave., near Smoothie King and Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry. The restaurant is the latest in a growing number of restaurants with Kansas City locations that plan to expand into Leawood — including the incoming Mission Taco Joint at Park Place and the incoming Rockhill Grille at Town Center Crossing.
LEAWOOD, KS
lawrenceks.org

City of Lawrence approves plans for completion of the Lawrence Loop

As part of the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan, the City of Lawrence has approved plans for the completion of the remaining sections of the Lawrence Loop trail system. Some of those projects will be contingent on grant funding for construction. The remaining sections and anticipated year of completion are indicated...
LAWRENCE, KS
kansascitymag.com

The forgotten Kaw riverfront could become the city’s next great public space

Crossing the Kansas River is a daily occurrence for many people in the city. It’s a familiar blur on the drive to work along a bustling interstate. Despite being a key feature of the city’s natural topography with a history closely tied to the city, KC’s second river is regularly overlooked, along with its surrounding railroad bridges and industry. That may soon change.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City

Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Firefighters battle large grass fire in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a massive grass fire Friday in Platte County. The fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. south of Platte City on Grass Pad Road between Highway 45 and Interstate 435. Authorities said the area is surrounded by corn fields, so firefighters had some...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Your Community: Writers Conference highlights craft and creativity

After two years hosting the conference online, Johnson County Library is delighted to welcome writers back to the newly refreshed Central Resource Library for the Writers Conference, Nov. 17-19. Participants will share ideas and inspiration, meet with authors and other creatives and have a chance to network and learn from each other.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
OLATHE, KS

