Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Winners and Losers from Week 6Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park’s Torah Learning Center gets commission’s OK for major remodel
The details: With the remodel, there are plans to construct two new building additions on each end of the existing center to expand the facility’s total square footage from 7,908 to 9,971 square feet. The southern portion of the center’s existing building is a house that was built in...
bluevalleypost.com
Park Place apartment complex and office building in Leawood up for sale
Both buildings sit just off Town Center Drive, along the angled northeast side of the outdoor shopping center. Property details: Listed by JLL Inc., the office building for sale at 5100 W. 115th Place is 47,567 square feet in total with three stories. The property was built in 2019 and...
Here’s where developers could build Four Light apartment tower in Kansas City
Recent records suggest The Cordish Cos.' plans for its Four Light luxury apartment tower have zeroed in on a parking lot in downtown Kansas City.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park’s Bluhawk sees several new additions — Here’s what’s new
The development has expanded eastward to add a number of new businesses. Some have already opened or are about to, with several others still in the works — including Nekter Juice Bar, JINYA Ramen Bar and Whataburger. In the meantime, here’s a recap of the most recent businesses to...
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places
Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
De Soto sets groundwork for development at Sunflower plant
Thursday the De Soto City Council will review multiple proposals related to development on the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant.
bluevalleypost.com
HomeGrown Kitchen, Wichita-based ‘daytime eatery,’ coming to Leawood
The restaurant will operate at 11705 Roe Ave., near Smoothie King and Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry. The restaurant is the latest in a growing number of restaurants with Kansas City locations that plan to expand into Leawood — including the incoming Mission Taco Joint at Park Place and the incoming Rockhill Grille at Town Center Crossing.
lawrenceks.org
City of Lawrence approves plans for completion of the Lawrence Loop
As part of the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan, the City of Lawrence has approved plans for the completion of the remaining sections of the Lawrence Loop trail system. Some of those projects will be contingent on grant funding for construction. The remaining sections and anticipated year of completion are indicated...
bluevalleypost.com
Halloween in Johnson County — Your guide to spooky, family-friendly fun
From trick or treating to pet parades, here’s where you can find Halloween fun across the county. And if we’ve missed something, let us know and we’ll add it!. Shawnee Moonlight Market Pet Parade, Thursday, Oct. 20. As it prepares to close for the season, Shawnee’s Moonlight...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park OKs $19M in bond sales for major street work in city’s southern area
Overland Park is one step closer to launch road improvement projects in the southern part of the city. Driving the news: The Overland Park City Council on Monday voted unanimously to accept a bid for issuing roughly $19.8 million in internal improvement bonds to finance several projects from the city’s capital improvement program.
kansascitymag.com
The forgotten Kaw riverfront could become the city’s next great public space
Crossing the Kansas River is a daily occurrence for many people in the city. It’s a familiar blur on the drive to work along a bustling interstate. Despite being a key feature of the city’s natural topography with a history closely tied to the city, KC’s second river is regularly overlooked, along with its surrounding railroad bridges and industry. That may soon change.
Tiki Taco opens second location in Kansas City
Locally owned Tiki Taco held a grand opening for its second area location at 5400 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.
bluevalleypost.com
Blue Valley School Buzz: Niche names Blue Valley best district in state, metro area
The results are in and Blue Valley Schools continues to be the best in Kansas. Niche’s 2023 Best Schools in America ranks Blue Valley as the best school district and district with the best teachers in the state, Kansas City area and Johnson County. The district ranked 69 on the best school districts in America list.
Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City
Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park moves to permanent ID tags for pets — What owners need to know
The city of Overland Park is working to streamline the pet registration process for its residents. Driving the news: On Monday, the Overland Park City Council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment that allows pet owners to have one permanent pet tag with annual renewals for each animal registered with the city.
KMBC.com
Firefighters battle large grass fire in Platte County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a massive grass fire Friday in Platte County. The fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. south of Platte City on Grass Pad Road between Highway 45 and Interstate 435. Authorities said the area is surrounded by corn fields, so firefighters had some...
bluevalleypost.com
Your Community: Writers Conference highlights craft and creativity
After two years hosting the conference online, Johnson County Library is delighted to welcome writers back to the newly refreshed Central Resource Library for the Writers Conference, Nov. 17-19. Participants will share ideas and inspiration, meet with authors and other creatives and have a chance to network and learn from each other.
lawrencekstimes.com
Urgency sets in as winter approaches and many Lawrence community members are unhoused
Winter is coming fast, and many Lawrence community members are unhoused. Downtown stakeholders have come together to push the city to find solutions, but city staff members say right now they’re limited in what they can do. About 100 local business owners have signed a petition — and nearly...
Neighbors, activists call for Evergy to close Hawthorn Coal Plant
Kansas City activists call for Evergy to shut down its Hawthorn coal burning power plant by 2025. Evergy says it can't without impacting KC.
KMBC.com
Saint Luke's says it will close 2 community hospitals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Health System said Tuesday it plans to close two community hospitals in Olathe and Shawnee. The health system said in a news release that it is part of a plan to move resources where patient demand is greatest. Emergency care will continue to...
