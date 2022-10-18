ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Lotto Max Winner Has Finally Scored The $70 Million Jackpot

There is finally a Lotto Max winner for the $70 million jackpot and someone just got so much richer!. For the draw on Friday, October 21, the Lotto Max winning numbers that needed to be matched to win the grand prize are 1, 9, 25, 35, 41, 43 and 50.

