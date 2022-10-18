Read full article on original website
A Lotto Max Winner Has Finally Scored The $70 Million Jackpot
There is finally a Lotto Max winner for the $70 million jackpot and someone just got so much richer!. For the draw on Friday, October 21, the Lotto Max winning numbers that needed to be matched to win the grand prize are 1, 9, 25, 35, 41, 43 and 50.
Drake Is Giving Away Free Food For His Birthday At Dave's Hot Chicken But Only For One Day
Drake's celebrating his birthday with some tender chicken this year!. The Toronto legend is turning 36 on October 24, and this year, he's giving his fans a present. Dave's Hot Chicken, which has three locations in Toronto, will be giving away sliders and tenders on the rapper's birthday. The Nashville-style...
This Small Town Near Toronto Is A Real-Life Stars Hollow & It's So Magical In The Fall
If you've ever dreamed of spending the autumn season like a Gilmore Girl, here's your chance. This small town near Toronto is a real-life Stars Hollow, so gab a cup of coffee and get ready to live like Lorelai. vibes, and for good reason. It actually served as Stars Hollow...
